Children rejoice as city opens new
Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex
Ashlyn Hellmann, 11, of Washington, was so excited for the opening of the new Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex that she arrived long before any other patrons, showing up more than 20 minutes before the pool’s opening. She wanted to be among the first to be in Washington’s new pool, which officially opened to chilly temps at noon Saturday.
By the end of the day, Hellmann was not just the first patron to be in the pool but also the first to jump from its diving boards, to rest under the rolling waters of the waterfall area and to scale the rock climbing wall.
After being in the pool for 15 minutes and trying out many of the pool’s new features and attractions, Hellmann said she “loved everything about the pool.”
“I like the waterfall the most. It just brings something extra to the pool,” said Hellmann, who came to the pool with her twin brother, Austin, also of Washington.
“The rock wall is kind of hard, but it is fun,” she said.
The only “first” not claimed by Hellmann was claimed by Jack Henderson, 12, of Washington.
Hellmann and Henderson were just two of several children who had entered their names into a drawing with the hopes of being the first to go down the pool’s new 165-foot slide. Henderson’s name was drawn by Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who was on hand Saturday to welcome guests to the new aquatic complex.
“I was excited. I pretty much jumped up and down, I was so excited,” Henderson told The Missourian about his reaction to learning that he would be the first to ride down the slide.
Henderson said he will “probably, definitely” always remember being the first person to go down the new slide. The second person to go down the slide was Eric Metcalf, 13, of Washington. Ashlyn Hellmann was third.
“I missed the pool last summer. I have my own pool at my house, but this one is definitely better,” Henderson said, adding that the pool’s best features are the slide and the poolside basketball rim.
Also soaking up the experience of being at the pool’s opening day was Leo Koti, 9, of Washington.
He said he “missed the pool” being open last summer. City officials announced last spring that the previous swimming pool would be closed during the 2020 season in order to begin construction on the $4 million, 320,000-gallon new pool. The pool was constructed by Westport Pools, which served as general contractor. The pool is named after the late Agnes Nolting, who taught generations of Washington area residents how to swim.
Koti said he really liked everything about the pool, saying he could tell officials had put a lot of thought into the new design.
“I think it is good. It is pretty cool. I like that there are a lot of staircases because at the old pool there was only one staircase in and out of the pool. Now you can get in and out of the pool whenever you want without having to wait on the stairs,” Koti said.
Koti said he also “really missed the pool last year.”
“It was really good to see kids enjoying the pool,” Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said. “Hopefully as the weather warms, we will continue to see families and kids coming to the pool.”
The pool is open daily from noon to 6:30 p.m.
If ticket sales are any indication, the pool will be busy this summer and is already getting a warm reception from area residents.
Since Wednesday at noon, more than 100 punch cards had been sold as of Saturday. These punch cards, which are available for purchase online at washmoparks.gov or in person at the pool house, can be used for 20 or 40 visits, depending on the card purchased.
“Numbers seem pretty good. I’m sure we will see more over the next couple of days,” Dunker said.
The Hellmanns, Koti and Henderson all said they will be making multiple return trips to the pool this summer.
“I don’t know how many times,” Hellmann said. “I just know I’ll be here a lot.”