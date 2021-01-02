A new program at the Washington Public Library aims to make storytime accessible to its young patrons and their parents in the comfort of their homes. The library began its dial-a-story program, an automated phone number where patrons can listen to prerecorded stories, Thanksgiving week and dropped five new titles for January on Tuesday.
Library Director Nelson Appell said the program’s target audience right now is younger children whose parents are struggling to fit storytime in during the pandemic.
“Our hope is children who love listening to a story can call and hear the same story over and over again,” he said. “We know that stories read aloud to children will increase their reading comprehension (and) increase their vocabulary.”
Patrons who call the hotline at 636-283-6543 are read an automated menu where they can pick which of the stories they’d like to hear. There is no limit to the number of times a patron can call, and the number is live 24/7.
The service saw around 30 calls in its first week. Although the December statistics aren’t in yet, Appell is hopeful patrons will take advantage of the chance to connect with the library and hear a good story.
“We’re advertising it as, ‘Call in to listen to a story read by your favorite librarians,’” he said. Four librarians so far have recorded stories for the service. This month the focus is on books for young children. Available titles are “Squirrels’ New Year’s Resolution” by Pat Miller, “Snip Snap! What’s That?” by Mara Bergman, “The Bad Seed” by Jory John, “Frederick” by Leo Leonni and the Norwegian fairytale “Three Billy Goats Gruff.”
Appell said the automated service cost around $700 to set up for the year and was paid for by the Friends of the Washington Public Library.
“(With automation) we don’t have to worry about anything except recording the stories,” he said.
Similar programs have existed in U.S. libraries around the country for at least 30 years, according to news reports. From Kansas City to Sacramento and Denver to San Antonio, hundreds of city libraries offer a phone number for children and adults seeking a story read.
The program is even more useful during the COVID-19 pandemic, Appell said.
“It’s been very clear we can’t do our regular storytimes with the children present in the library right now,” he said. “We’re just hoping we can help support literacy here in Washington, especially during this pandemic. Listening engages your brain in a different way than watching things and so we’re hopeful that this will just be one more way we can reach out to our younger patrons and tell them stories.”
*This story has been updated. A previous version of the story incorrectly identified the Washington Public Library as a branch of the Scenic Regional Library. The Washington Public Library is not affiliated with the Scenic Regional Library, which has branches in Hermann, New Haven, Owensville, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Union, Warrenton, and Wright City.