The Washington School District’s new superintendent was announced Wednesday evening, following over a decade with the same administrator in the role.
Dr. Jennifer Kephart, current associate superintendent of academic services at Lee's Summit R-7 School District, will become the district’s superintendent, effective July 1.
Kephart was introduced at the December Board of Education meeting, and she will assume the position following current superintendent Lori VanLeer’s retirement.
“The work that Dr. VanLeer and her team have done with real-world learning, and making connections for students to prepare them for life after high school, is what drew me to the district,” Kephart said.
Kephart has worked as a faculty member at school districts in the Kansas City area for 18 years, in addition to working as a fifth-grade teacher in Kansas from 1998 to 2002, according to a district press release. She has been in her current position at Lee’s Summit School District for four years, and for two years prior, was the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary education.
“I truly see the extension of creating opportunities for students to explore their passions in the learning environment and to prepare them for the workforce and to be life ready,” Kephart said, discussing her vision for the future of the district.
Kephart was chosen from a pool of 21 applicants. Of them, seven were chosen for interviews, board president John Frietag said. Kephart was one of two finalists, and following a presentation for a focus group, she was selected for the role, VanLeer said.
“The Board of Education, we did the interview process, and to be honest, we were very impressed with her enthusiasm and her knowledge of the curriculum and the innovative curriculum she has done at her current position,” Frietag said.
VanLeer will spend the next six months helping Kephart transition into the position, she said.
“That’s really my goal, where she is ready July 1 and can hit the ground running,” she said.