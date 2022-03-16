Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Meramec Valley R-III district board.
Challenger Thomas “Tom” Kent is joining the race against the two incumbent candidates, Tim Richardson, of Gray Summit, and Louis “Lou” Vondera, of Robertsville. Tim Husereau, of Pacific, also filed to run, but later announced he was dropping out of the race for health reasons.
The two candidates elected, along with the rest of the board, will be in charge of about 3,000 students and 450 staff members in nine schools, serving the residents of Pacific, Catawissa, Robertsville, Gray Summit and Villa Ridge.
Having served for eight terms — 24 years — on the school district board, Richardson, 61, said he is still very interested in staying involved even after his kids have graduated.
“I think we need to always have a couple people on the board that have had experience in dealing with school issues, and I’m still very interested in and feel like I have something to contribute,” Richardson said.
Board issues have cycles, he said, and it’s helpful to have someone around who remembers the past problems and decisions. Owner of Richardson Carpentry, he said his woodworking experience has been helpful to draw on as building projects are currently in different stages of construction around the district, including the $9.2 million classroom and gym addition at Zitzman Elementary.
Fellow incumbent Vondera, 41, also has experience in construction. The freshman board member is a project manager for Rich Gullet & Sons in Pacific and a lifelong resident of the district — he graduated from Pacific High School in 1998.
He said he and his coworkers at Rich Gullet work together to manage project bids, ranging from $10,000 up to nearly $1 million — a background he said directly applies to working with other board members on bond projects and budget issues.
Vondera’s children, a sixth-grader and fourth-grader, inspired him to run, he said. He has previously volunteered in the watchdog program at Zitzman Elementary and has coached youth basketball and baseball teams.
“Ultimately, I believe that being involved in your child’s education is pretty important as a parent and just thought, ‘What better way, could you be more involved than being on the school board?’ “
One program Vondera helped implement during his first three-year term and one he hopes to continue is Jobs After Graduation (JAG). Its purpose is to reach out to students in Pacific Intermediate, Riverbend Middle and Pacific High to get them thinking about what they want to do after high school.
Expanding Meramec Valley’s trades program is something that Kent, 40, also said he is interested in. Kent, who owns The Tilted Skillet and 514 Chop House restaurants in Washington, said that while pushing college for some students is great, others can make “really good money” in construction trades like plumbing, electrical, welding and auto mechanics.
He likes the idea of the district saving money in transportation and tuition costs from teaching students in Pacific rather than sending them to the Four Rivers Career Center in Washington.
Kent said he is also getting into the race because he wants to make the district better for his children — a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old. While helping a child with geometry, Kent said he realized neither were understanding the content.
He thinks the Common Core learning standards, which were implemented in 2010 and repealed in favor of Missouri Learning Standards in 2016 are still having lasting, negative, effects on curriculum within Meramec Valley schools.
“What happened to just doing multiplication, division geometry. ... I think we’re dumbing down our students. We’re teaching them something that is not going to be applied in the real world,” Kent said.
After graduating from Crawford County High School, Kent was a parachutist in the Army. He said the first time he was in a plane, he jumped out of it. He served from 1999 to 2003 and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Kent said his time in the Army taught him teamwork and how to think on the fly.
Now a restaurateur, Kent said managing two restaurants’ finances has direct application to a school’s budget.
“I opened a restaurant in the middle of (the COVID-19 pandemic) and I kept one going, as well, in the middle of it, and we didn’t we didn’t just stay afloat, we flourished,” he said.