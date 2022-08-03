After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting July 25, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission reached a similar decision on a local kennel expansion as it did earlier this year.
The board recommended a conditional use permit for an expansion of Linny’s Kennel, located at 783 Meade Farm Road, that would add 41 pens, nearly doubling its current size.
The board voted to recommend the expansion in January, only to have it shot down 6-1 by the Board of Aldermen. Like it did then, the planning commission added several conditions at Monday’s meeting.
The decision will, once again, need final approval from the Board of Aldermen.
Kennel owner Linda “Linny” Linnemeyer proposed a couple changes to the expansion project since the previous meeting, including reducing the number of planned dog rooms by one and replacing a waste lagoon with an underground septic drain field. Linnemeyer said the lagoon only holds liquid wastewater, not solid dog waste, which is bagged.
Linnemeyer told The Missourian she never wanted a lagoon when the kennel was built 20 years ago, but the lagoon was put in because of concerns of fur clogging up a septic system when dogs are given baths. But technology has advanced to where a drain field can be built, she said.
“We were in the process of taking that out anyway,” she said.
The board voted to set a noise level of 60 decibels measured at Linnemeyer’s property line between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. seven days a week.
“Any time after normal business hours they would have to be below that normal decibel level of 60,” said Board President John Wagner.
While the final vote to recommend approval was unanimous, board member Steve Campbell voted against the 60 decibel limit because he wanted it to apply 24 hours a day.
The board discussed requiring the kennel to have a fence around the building or sound-proof tile around dog runs, but ultimately left it up to Linnemeyer to decide how to mitigate sound.
Linnemeyer expressed concern about the noise condition, saying a normal conversation can be more than 60 decibels. She said the kennel also has evening pickups for dogs that could be impacted by that condition.
The other conditions passed unanimously. They included requiring Linnemeyer to meet a separate set of conditions from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Those conditions include requiring all drains coming from the kennel to be sealed to prevent wash water from entering the closed lagoon, requiring the concrete the cages sit on to be maintained to prevent wash water from entering waters of the state, and requiring pickup and disposal of solid outdoor pet waste each day while encouraging Linnemeyer to use gravel or another substance to help wash water enter the ground.
Linnemeyer must complete the upgrades before receiving a certificate of occupancy.
Unlike the earlier hearing, Linnemeyer had an attorney, Mary Zastrow-Hiatt, of Union, speak for her during the meeting. Linnemeyer said the attorney has been representing her but she was told Zastrow-Hiatt would not need to speak at the earlier meetings. But that changed after several residents spoke against her plans and the Board of Aldermen voted down the project.
“The only thing I’m guilty of is I have a kennel and I want to add on,” Linnemeyer said, adding “We love dogs and want them to have fun.”
Linnemeyer, whose kennel was annexed into Union last year, turned in a petition with 315 signatures. Her attorney said 93 of the signers were from Union, including 53 from Ward 4, where the kennel is located. Another 163 signers were from elsewhere in Franklin County.
Linnemeyer also provided a document from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Program, which read that Linnemeyer “has maintained 100% compliance for all regulatory items,” including veterinary care, facility maintenance and record keeping.
In a turnaround from the public hearings earlier this year, Linnemeyer’s supporters were asked to stand. Most of the roughly 50 attendees stood.
But some of Linnemeyer’s neighbors, most of whom live outside the city limits, were in attendance. Some were represented by St. Louis attorney Zachary Buchheit. He argued that the city should not change course after denying the request in February.
“I just looked it up on my phone, Washington’s got five boarding kennels, they’ve got at least three groomers; St. Clair’s got them; Pacific’s got them,” he said. “This is by no means the only groomer in the county or surrounding counties. So there is plenty of opportunity for other folks to have their needs met for their dog. But these (neighbors) can’t just pick up and move.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke took exception to Buchheit’s remark.
“Is it a good business practice for a city, when a resident calls City Hall, and says ‘We need this service,’ (to respond) ‘Oh well, we can’t really offer that, we want you to go to Washington ...’ Is it good business practice for us to do that?” he asked. “Send them out of our city?”