Six months after its former city engineer moved up to city administrator, Union has hired a familiar face to lead its building and engineering department.
J.D. Kelley, a project manager with Union-based Cochran Engineering, which works closely with the city, was announced as city engineer at the Monday, Jan. 11, board of aldermen meeting. City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann, who has been doing double duty as city engineer since June, said Kelley’s ties to the community make him a good fit. That’s a trait with the employees who have stayed with the city a long time.
“To me, what was important is you have to have people who care about the place they’re working in,” said Zimmermann, who was city engineer for 20 years.
Kelley also has worked with some of the entities he will deal with as city engineer, Zimmermann said. “He also has good experience in material testing and MoDOT experience, so he understands how road projects work, which is a big part of the job,” he said.
Kelley, who starts his new job Tuesday, Jan. 19, will be paid $76,000 a year, Zimmermann said.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” he told the board.
After the city started advertising the city engineer position in September, the response was initially slow. Zimmermann said at an Oct. 12 meeting that no one had applied. But applications eventually picked up.
According to an ad from the city that appeared in The Missourian, Union sought a “multi-talented individual” for the city engineer position. The position, which reports to the mayor, board of aldermen and city staff, manages the city’s building and engineering department.
Union still hasn’t hired a public works director. The position, which reports to the city engineer, has been vacant since former Public Works Director Kayla Stephens resigned March 16, 2020. Zimmermann said he wants to give Kelley time to get comfortable with his post before seeing what Union will need in the public works director position.
The public works director is responsible for the day-to-day management of the city’s water, wastewater and street maintenance operations.
Union also is close to hiring a new emergency management director, Mayor Rod Tappe said. Former City Administrator Russell Rost previously filled the role as part of his responsibilities.
“I have had several contacts with people,” Mayor Rod Tappe said during Monday’s meeting. “At next month’s meeting, I should have a recommendation.”