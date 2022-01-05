Amid production and tasting room improvements, New Haven-based Pinckney Bend Distillery announced the addition of two owners to its parent company, Artisan Spirits.
Longtime employees Keith Meyer and Tara Steffens joined founding partners Tom Anderson, Ralph Haynes and Jerome Meyer.
The news comes after Pinckney Bend completed two phases of renovations at its downtown distillery and tasting room.
Steffens, the company’s chief operating officer, said Pinckney Bend has invested between $200,000 and $300,000 in remodeling its distillery and tasting room, including adding a bathroom and a 950-square-foot patio.
The investment also included production upgrades like shifting from a 300-gallon water system to a 1,000-gallon reverse osmosis system that required upgrading water lines. The company also invested in new sewer and electrical equipment.
The ownership team plans to build a new warehouse downtown as part of a third phase of construction, Steffens said, but is waiting for construction prices to come down and for the city to complete its downtown streets repaving project.
Steffens said her role and Meyer’s role in the company will not change. Meyer, who has been with the company since its founding in 2011, is the lead gin distiller and compliance officer.
“Some of this was honestly done to make the operating agreements match the reality of where we were,” said Steffens, the company’s chief operating officer.
She is president of the Missouri Craft Distillers Guild and has been with Pinckney Bend since 2013.
“The addition of these two new members ensures not only continuity of ownership, but the longevity of Pinckney Bend,” Jerome Meyer said in a press release. “Both Keith and Tara are committed to keeping the distillery a close-knit family and employee-focused company long into the future. Their addition ensures that our goal to stay a locally owned, New Haven based company remain.”
Meyer said the pandemic resulted in a bump in sales, which had been increasing steadily for several years. Steffens told The Missourian in 2020 that revenue had increased 15 percent from the prior year, and she predicted another year of growth between 6 percent to 12 percent in 2022. The distillery’s revenue surpassed the $1 million mark in 2017.
“Did our business like explode? No,” Meyer said. “That’s not the case, but it did give us a chance to really focus our efforts and figure out how to improve what we were doing.”
While the tasting room had been closed for the pandemic and renovations were taking place to increase production, Meyer said the distillery turned its focus to expanding into new geographic markets. He said the company is working with a distributor in Chicago to add the area to Pinckney Bend’s growing list of markets that include Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. Steffens said the company shipped its first pallet of product to Chicago in early December.
“That was a lot of what phase one and two were,” Steffens said. “Setting the stage for an increase in production, knowing we’re trying to get into Chicago and other markets and service our existing markets.”
With the expansion, Pinckney Bend added two full-time positions and one part-time position earlier this year, bringing the total number of employees to six full-time employees and four people working part time.