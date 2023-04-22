 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Keeping Washington Beautiful: For nearly a decade, Josh Wargo has been creating Washington's colorful landscapes

  • Updated
  • Comments
Josh Wargo Arbor Day 2021

Josh Wargo, far right, stands with a group of volunteers during the Washington Arbor Day celebration in 2021. The city will celebrate Arbor Day this Saturday with a tree planting and giving away trees at the Farmers Market.

 Submitted Photo.

Josh Wargo knows a thing or two about trees. 

As Washington’s city arborist and horticulturalist, Wargo has had a direct hand in the planting of thousands of trees and plants, and has led cleanups after major storms. He has also played a key role in planning the city’s annual Arbor Day festivities and ensuring that the Arbor Day Foundation lists Washington as a Tree City USA. The city has earned that distinction for 18 consecutive years.  

Josh Wargo at Arbor Day 2021
Buy Now

Josh Wargo, kneeling, discusses the next location a tree will be planted during Washington's Arbor Day tree planting ceremony in 2021.
Josh Wargo at Arbor Day 2022
Buy Now

Josh Wargo, left, directs Gavin Woolley where to dig during Washington’s Arbor Day celebration April 23, 2022, at Crestview Water Tower Park. Each year, the city selects a different site to spruce up in honor of Arbor Day.
Josh Wargo at Arbor Day in 2021
Buy Now

A group of volunteers gathers near the Angel of Hope memorial April 17, 2021, in Washington to do landscaping in honor of the Arbor Day holiday.