Keeping Washington Beautiful: For nearly a decade, Josh Wargo has been creating Washington's colorful landscapes

Josh Wargo knows a thing or two about trees.
As Washington’s city arborist and horticulturalist, Wargo has had a direct hand in the planting of thousands of trees and plants, and has led cleanups after major storms. He has also played a key role in planning the city’s annual Arbor Day festivities and ensuring that the Arbor Day Foundation lists Washington as a Tree City USA. The city has earned that distinction for 18 consecutive years.
“Josh’s knowledge of plants, trees and shrubs is invaluable,” said Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. “He works hard to make Washington look beautiful with all the plants and flowers that are planted each year and keeps park visitors safe by evaluating and removing hazardous trees in our park system and other city owned properties.”
Wargo, who has worked for the city for almost 10 years, knows that it’s important to plant Missouri-native trees throughout the parks because trees that are used to Missouri’s weather conditions tend to thrive better than others.
“I do plant some non-natives as well,” Wargo said. “I try to pick more bottomland tree species that can tolerate flooding in parks like at the riverfront and more upland species in an area such as Main Park.”
In total, Wargo keeps a watchful eye on all of the trees in the city’s park system, which spans more than 500 acres.
He said the biggest challenge with maintaining the parks’ trees is getting all of the work done.
“It is a small portion of all the work that the parks department needs to complete every year,” Wargo said. “We try to prioritize the tree work the best we can and with the time and staff that we have.”
But he said it’s well worth it because without trees the city’s parks would lose their beauty.
“(The parks) would be very different looking with no trees. I feel a lot of the beauty would be gone and the parks would be a lot less comfortable, especially in the summer, without any shade,” said Wargo. “It would also have a major negative impact on wildlife habitat.”
Wargo, who grew up in Washington, Illinois was always interested in a career in the outdoors.
“I really like being outside, but I also like being able to do something different every day as well,” Wargo said. He said that while he does have a desk in the maintenance facility, he is thankful that he isn’t glued to it 100 percent of the time and is able to get out and enjoy the outdoors at work.
He initially thought about a career in construction, but quickly realized it wasn’t for him.
“I kept driving by the community college (in Peoria, Illinois) and saw the horticultural center, and was like ‘that is interesting,’ ” Wargo said. “I ended up starting the horticulture program there. Then second semester, I was leaning a little toward golf course management. So I went through that program.”
Wargo attended Illinois Central College near Peoria, Illinois and later received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, which is where he met his now wife, Erica, a New Melle native. The two now live in Villa Ridge and have three children together.
“I just started doing golf classes and some internships at some golf courses,” Wargo said. “The one thing about the golf course, is you’re there all the time. So when we wanted to start a family, I decided I was I’m going to try to get into a different niche. So I started in the golf world and now I’m here.”
When it comes to maintaining Washington’s treescape, Wargo oversees the planting of new trees, pruning of trees and the removal of diseased or dying trees.
“In the wintertime, when the trees are dormant we can prune and do our removals when there’s not too many people in the park,” Wargo said. “Occasionally there’ll be a removal we have to do during the season if something got worse or had storm damage. But we try to do a lot of that in the wintertime when the parks aren’t as busy. The winter is also the best time of the year to prune.”
In the spring, when Wargo starts preparing things for the planting season, he said it’s important to have no more than 20 percent of one species in a particular area.
“We don’t want to have any more than 10 trees in the same family in the same area,” he added. The most common tree in the city’s parks is the pin oak.
Wargo, who’s favorite tree is the shagbark hickory, stressed that he is not the only caretaker looking out for the city’s treescape. He said there is a whole team at the Parks & Recreation Department as well as the members of the Urban Forestry Council that help increase awareness of and appreciation for the entire tree population in Washington. Their goal is to provide assistance to anyone for all aspects of tree selection, planting and maintenance.
“We bring tree issues that are going on in the community to them for their knowledge and to brainstorm with them,” said Wargo. “They’re very into trees and wanting to do the best thing for the community.”
More recently, these groups and Wargo have worked together to determine which trees should replace the trees along First Parkway. The trees there previously were all pin oaks and had a bacterial leaf scorch that caused the entire tree to brown prematurely.
“We came up with a plan to have a variety of trees instead of one row of pin oak trees,” Wargo said. “We got some swamp white oaks, some bur oak, some sugar maples and a scarlet oak. So we took some different oak species to get some variety in there so we don’t have a monoculture. That way if something happens again, we don’t have to take every single tree down again.”
They also got the okay to treat some ash trees that have been affected by emerald ash borer, which is causing them to die.
“It was decided we were going to treat our best ones,” he said. “The nicest ash we got are in the park, mainly concentrated around the fairgrounds and around Lions Lake. We got a few scattered around here and there that we’re treating as well.”
In addition to his duties as an arborist, Wargo helps prepare the ballfields for spring sports, assists with selecting and planting flowers for the planters downtown, helps landscape the flower beds throughout town, manages the irrigation system and much more throughout the spring months.
“With flowers, we try to pick things for the hanging baskets and planters that we have had good luck with in the past,” Wargo said. “Things that require a ton of water. We have a water truck and we water twice a week, and put a product called Hydretain that helps retain moisture in the baskets. So we try to pick low maintenance things that still look good and get a wide variety of colors.”
Wargo said the reason they do this is because of the large number of landscaping beds and planters throughout the city.
“We have been trying to pick plants and beds that are low maintenance, and make those look good instead of having so many that we can’t keep up with,” he said.
Though his position started out as an arborist and horticulturalist, with his knowledge on turf management from previously working on golf courses, he has taken that on as well.
“I wear a lot of hats around here,” he said. “(Tuesday) morning I was helping pour concrete at the riverfront. It just depends what’s going on that day. It would be really rare for somebody to be just be an arborist and horticulturalist working for a city of our size. Now in the St. Louis area it is starting to become much more popular.”
He said he believes the former Parks & Recreation Director Darren Dunkle pushed to have a city horticulturist and arborist because he wanted things to be done properly.
“He had a staff that was really good at fixing things, building things, mechanically inclined, but there was very little knowledge on a lot of the stuff that the park does, which is taking care of the trees, shrubs, turf, pond, so he wanted someone who was more knowledgeable in those areas.”
Last year, Wargo said America in Bloom came last year to provide him and the rest of the Parks & Recreation Department with feedback on the town. The association will be visiting again this year in July.
“We hosted the National Symposium last year, and we had a lot of people in town and it went great,” he said. “People were pretty impressed with the park system and the city as a whole.”
Wargo said it was nice having his hard work recognized, but it wasn’t just his hard work that went into making Washington’s parks shine.
“What the people saw when they were here was the hard work of all city staff along with numerous volunteers that help the community to continue looking great and moving in the right direction,” he said.