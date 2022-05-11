Readers of USA Today have just affirmed what Missouri hikers, cyclists and runners have known for years: the Katy Trail is amazing.
The newspaper in April ranked the Katy Trail as the No. 2 trail in the country in its annual USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice award. The top honor went to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop in Tucson, Arizona.
“We are extremely honored to receive the award,” said Tisha Holden, information director with Missouri State Parks. “It just emphasizes how much the trail is used and how much Missourians think of the trail.”
The 240-mile path stretches across the state and runs through Marthasville, Dutzow and Augusta. It celebrated its 32nd anniversary in April.
“The trail users get to experience small-town biking, hiking through the smaller towns of rural Missouri and get to see all the sights and experience the beauty of the trail,” Holden said.
The trail is a boon for local businesses.
Eric Ferguson’s family owns Revolution Cycles, a bicycle shop in Washington where he serves as the service manager, and he said the biggest chunk of their business comes from their proximity to the trail.
“It’s totally good for our business,” Ferguson said. “Over half of our customer base is people who want to buy or rent bikes to ride on the Katy Trail or the Riverfront Trail.”
In addition to selling, Revolution Cycles rents and repairs bicycles, and shuttles people to the trail.
“We do a lot of marketing and advertising on the Katy Trail website,” he added.
Ferguson thinks the readers of USA Today got it right ranking the Katy Trail so high.
“It does Missouri justice,” he said, adding that this is in part because the state keeps it up so well. “It goes through a lot of neat towns. It’s naturally very pretty too.”
One of those neat towns is Dutzow, where many businesses take advantage of all the ecotourists and recreationists coming through the trail.
Randy Noud owns The Pitt BBQ in Dutzow, which is just a block from the trail. He said that the trail brings a lot of business and that any recognition the trail gets is good for him
“The Katy Trail is a great place,” he said. “It seems to be a real good place to call home and do what I want to do, as far as being an entrepreneur.”
He said the smell of fire burning in his smoker is great for attracting people on the trail into his restaurant.