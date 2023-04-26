A local Edward Jones financial advisor is being recognized for her work in fighting Alzheimer’s disease.
Katie Schonaerts, whose office is located at 507 Suite A, S. Lincoln Ave. in Union, received the Ted Jones Spirit of Caring Award, which has gone each year since 2010 to a financial advisor and a branch office administrator in each of the firm’s regions. According to Edward Jones’ website, the award goes to people who “best exemplify Edward Jones’ values, culture and spirit of giving back.”
Edward Jones even produced a two-minute video for its website, showing Schonaerts discussing first getting involved with the Washington Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s. She talked about how challenging it was initially because she lost her grandfather to the disease. While there were award winners across the country, Schonaerts was one of only three Spirit of Caring winners to have a video produced about them. Watch her video here.
She is now a member of the walk’s planning committee.
“To receive the Spirit of Caring Award is a great honor,” Schonaerts, who has been with Edward Jones for 22 years, told The Missourian. “I’ve had an opportunity to make a meaningful difference not only with my clients and my colleagues, but in my local community. It really is about giving back.”
Schonaerts said she is humbled by the award. “It really is about working together with others,” she said. “To be recognized for that really brings out the best in everyone.”
Edward Jones emphasizes “putting our purpose into action and making a meaningful difference in our communities,” Schonaerts said. She said she did that by getting involved with the Alzheimer’s walk. Edward Jones has a strategic partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association and is the national presenting sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
With Alzheimer’s personal impact on Schonaerts’ family, she admits to being a bit nervous when she started taking part in the walk. “Because I saw up front the devastation it caused, and I saw how my family pulled together to support my grandparents both physically and financially,” she said. “And I know that I needed to be strong and give back to the organization that had helped my family.”
Schonaerts faced her fears and worked in partnership with local Edward Jones offices to encourage participation with the Washington Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Schonaerts, who grew up in the Washington area, and her colleague Maureen Schmuke are local coordinators for the Edward Jones branch team with the Alzheimer’s walk.
In 2022, the walk raised more than $150,000 to fight Alzheimer’s in the area.
The 2023 Washington Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Main Park Pavilion in Washington.
Schonaerts’ other community involvement includes serving on the United Way’s Power of the Purse Committee, the Washington Public Library Board of Trustees and the Washington Historical Society and is a past president of the Union Rotary Club. “I tie that back to putting our purpose into action and making a meaningful difference in our community,” she said. “It leads to a great way to connect with others and volunteer.”