A local Edward Jones financial advisor is being recognized for her work in fighting Alzheimer’s disease.

Katie Schonaerts, whose office is located at 507 Suite A, S. Lincoln Ave. in Union, received the Ted Jones Spirit of Caring Award, which has gone each year since 2010 to a financial advisor and a branch office administrator in each of the firm’s regions. According to Edward Jones’ website, the award goes to people who “best exemplify Edward Jones’ values, culture and spirit of giving back.”

