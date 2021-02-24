A one-time Franklin County resident will face a jury when her second-degree murder trial convenes in a St. Louis County courtroom March 8 at 9 a.m.
Kathryn J. Marsh is accused of killing her boyfriend, Matthew R. Baker, after allegedly running over him with a pick-up truck in the parking lot of a Chesterfield Valley restaurant.
Chesterfield police said at the time the couple had recently moved in together at a residence in Villa Ridge, though online court records list Marsh living in Defiance.
According to Chesterfield police, on March 29, 2019, at 2:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Babbo’s Spaghetteria restaurant, 17402 Chesterfield Airport Road, for the report of a person struck by a vehicle.
When police arrived at the scene, it was determined that Baker was dead.
After their investigation, detectives said Marsh “knowingly or with purpose of causing serious physical injury” to the victim “caused his death by running him over with a vehicle.”
According to previous reporting by The Missourian, witnesses said Marsh purposely drove toward Baker and struck him at least twice, once by backing up and once by driving forward.
Marsh’s jury trial is expected to last one day.
If found guilty, Marsh could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. She could also face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without eligibility for probation or parole.