Even as a child, Angela Struckhoff always loved animals — especially dogs.
That affection for dogs was cemented with the arrival of a Cocker Spaniel mix, Muffin.
“I still remember how excited I was to get her as a Christmas gift,” Struckhoff said. As an adult, she has channeled that love into a sprawling pet-focused business, K-9 Kuts. The business, which she founded in 2000, is celebrating five years at its current location at 516 Louis St. in Washington.
“I’m proud of what we have built here,” Struckhoff said. “I honestly did not think I would own my own business or that it would be this much fun.”
At its inception, K-9 Kuts was located in the lower level of the Animal Hospital of Washington on West Fifth Street. After spending 18 years there, Struckhoff moved her business to the Louis Street location after an extensive renovation and expansion of the building.
Initially, the business focused solely on pet grooming.
The grooming room features six grooming stations and the same number of stylists, who will collectively groom 40 to 60 dogs of all shapes and sizes per day. The business also offers cat grooming services.
“The grooming is a really popular part of the business. We are booked out at least two to three weeks,” said Struckhoff, who has the awards to back up her claim. For the past 13 years, K-9 Kuts has been named “Best Dog Groomer” in The Missourian’s Reader Choice Awards.
Struckhoff has expanded to offer day care and boarding services. It is a trend that Struckhoff sees replicated throughout the pet-centric industry.
“Everyone loves their pets and we are trying to cater to that,” she said.
K-9 Kuts offers 21 suites for overnight accommodations. The dogs who stay overnight at K-9 Kuts have a busy schedule.
Employees begin walking the dogs at 7 a.m. The morning jaunt is followed by breakfast and a morning playtime session from 9 a.m. to noon with some breaks to allow them to relax and to rest. The dogs are walked again around noon, then given another playtime period, before having their dinner served around 5 p.m. Their final walk of the evening will typically occur between 7:30 and 9 p.m.
The boarding portion of her business is growing substantially, Struckhoff said.
“It has really surprised me how popular it has become,” she said. To help make dogs’ stays even more enjoyable, K-9 Kuts has launched a series of extras that help make the dogs’ stay even more luxurious.
“We do serve them breakfast in bed, which includes farm fresh eggs,” Struckhoff said. Among the other food offerings are a woofsicle, an interactive toy stuffed with a frozen treat; a veggie pupsicle, a frozen ice cube that has both chicken broth and mixed vegetables; and yogurt bars, which is made using Greek yogurt that is blended with strawberries, blueberries and honey.
The doggie day care is the latest way that Struckhoff has expanded her business. The day care, which includes artificial grass and designated play animals for small and large dogs, opened in April. “I’ve seen a need for it with our boarders for some time,” Struckhoff said. The doggie day care business has been growing steadily since opening, according to Struckhoff.
“We are seeing dog owners that want someone to watch their dog while they are out running errands or if they are going to be out of town for a couple of hours,” Struckhoff said. “Or maybe they just want their dog to have that extra playtime.”
The day care is offered in three packages, including an all-day and two half day sessions. The half-day session is from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. The dogs are constantly supervised by staff at K-9 Kuts when they are in the day care.
Struckhoff said the day care is quickly becoming one of her favorite parts of her business.
“There is so much joy, so much good energy with those dogs,” Struckhoff said. “I don’t know what it is about dogs. They are always excited to see you. It doesn’t matter if you’ve only been gone for 30 seconds or 30 minutes, they are excited to see you.”
Another favorite of her business is the annual Christmas in July program that benefits the Franklin County Humane Society and two other area pet rescues. In exchange for discounted grooming sessions, pet owners donate bags of dog and cat food. Last year, the program collected more than 150 bags of food.
“We try to do our part to help the community,” Struckhoff said. Those wanting to learn more about the business or to register their pet for an upcoming grooming session, boarding stay or day care trip are encouraged to go online to k9kutswashmo.com to complete the registration process.
Struckhoff shared that she has no plans to hang up her clippers or to retire anytime soon.
“I am just soaking this all up,” Struckhoff said. “I truly love what I get to do.”