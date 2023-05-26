Angela Struckhoff at K-9 Kuts
Angela Struckhoff, owner of K-9 Kuts in Washington, prepares to play fetch with Casanova May 24. The Washington-based business is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its renovated and expanded location on Louis Street. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert.

Even as a child, Angela Struckhoff always loved animals — especially dogs. 

That affection for dogs was cemented with the arrival of a Cocker Spaniel mix, Muffin. 