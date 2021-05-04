A Labadie man who is accused of statutory sodomy and furnishing pornographic material to someone younger than 18 will have two separate jury trials this fall, according to electronic court records.
Both cases stem from charges that were filed in 2018.
The man, who is identified in court records as Thomas W. Abbott, 35, volunteered with Union High School’s wrestling program and FFA Chapter, served as a board member with the Franklin County Fair Board and also worked for one day as a substitute teacher with the St. Clair School District.
Officials with the Union School District have said that a background check was completed on Abbott. The background check on file was “clean,” according to previous reporting by The Missourian.
He also was employed by the Union Parks and Recreation Department, where he worked in concession stands at sports fields. City officials told The Missourian in 2018 that he did not work at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex.
In the first case, Abbott, is charged with the Class A misdemeanor of knowingly providing an unidentified individual, who Abbott reportedly knew was younger than 18, with pornographic material that showed a nude individual.
According to the probable cause statement, between January 2018 and February 2018, while living near Catawissa, Abbott routinely engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a teenage boy who lived near Union. Abbott, who was a volunteer with the school district, allegedly became acquainted with the student while working at the school.
Police say the conversations, which were largely conducted over a social media app, included details of sexual acts that Abbott and the victim would engage in and various meeting locations throughout the Union area. The pair had been in contact since November 2017.
On Jan. 22, 2018, Abbott allegedly sent the victim a photo of a nude male through social media using his cellphone. Police say when they questioned Abbott that he confessed to engaging in the conversations with the minor and sending the photo.
A pretrial conference has been scheduled for July 30. Pending any changes, a one-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.
In the second case, Abbott is charged with the Class C felony of second-degree sodomy.
Police allege that between Jan. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2015, Abbott sexually assaulted a then-16-year-old boy. At the time, Abbott was 33.
According to court documents, Abbott “groomed” the teen, sending him private messages on Facebook Messenger and encouraging him to meet Abbott in person.
During the six-month period, Abbott met the victim in the middle of the night and was taken to Abbott’s home in Labadie. After being taken to Abbott’s home, the unidentified teen would be returned to his parents’ home before they woke up.
At some point, police said Abbott made a cellphone video of the two. The teen was unaware that the video was made.
The cellphone used to record the sexual activity was seized in February while detectives investigated an incident with a different victim.
During that investigation, two electronic devices were seized.
In this case, Abbott is scheduled to have a jury trial on Oct. 6. The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.