The scheduled three-day jury trial for a former gymnastics coach accused of molesting three of his former athletes was canceled, and the case was continued until next month when court officials will meet to reschedule the trial.
David F. Schneider, 44, was a gymnastics coach with Kids in Motion, a now-defunct gymnastics studio in Washington.
He was scheduled to appear alongside his attorney, Daniel Briegel, of the Union firm White, Briegel and Hiatt, LLC, for a three-day jury trial in October that had to be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on the court. Schneider is scheduled to return to a Franklin County courtroom on Dec. 8 to reschedule the jury trial.
According to previous reporting by The Missourian, police began an investigation into Schneider in 2018 after being contacted by one of the athletes who said her gymnastics coach had touched her inappropriately. The incidents occurred in 2013 and 2014.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Washington police, Schneider was a volunteer gymnastics coach at Kids in Motion in Washington.
The first victim told police Schneider placed his hand under her leotard on multiple occasions when he was spotting her while doing the splits.
The victim told police she thought it was weird at the time the incident occurred but didn’t realize it was wrong until recently, according to the probable cause statement.
A second victim told police Schneider also had placed his hands under her shorts but also placed them under her leotard and touched her multiple times. The juvenile told police the touching occurred multiple times while doing the splits.
The second victim said the touching occurred four to six years ago while at Kids in Motion. She said she also witnessed Schneider touch the first victim under her shorts while doing the splits.
A third victim told police Schneider had touched her genitals with his fingers while she was doing the splits. The juvenile said the incidents occurred between spring 2014 and October 2014.
The third victim said the touching was awkward and told her mother. The mother reported the touching to the owner of Kids in Motion, Piper Hoemann, according to police.
Schneider volunteered at Kids in Motion from the fall of 2011 until the fall of 2014.
Police made contact with Schneider and he agreed to an interview. According to the probable cause statement, Schneider admitted to placing his hands in an inappropriate place on numerous girls during stretches.
Schneider told police his hands slipped and he touched the girls in inappropriate places because it was a “wet environment” and the girls would be sweaty, according to the probable cause statement.
Schneider told police he did not change his stretching technique after slipping several times and touching girls, according to the probable cause statement.
Schneider had been a longtime swim team coach for the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA program. According to the YMCA website, Schneider had spent at least a decade there since he helped start the program in the mid-2000s.
In 2015, Schneider was recognized by the Washington Optimist Club with its annual Friend of the Youth Award. He was cited for his work with the swim team and as a volunteer gymnastics coach with Kids in Motion during the award presentation.