A Franklin County jury will convene in October to hear evidence in the case of a Gerald man accused of “causing significant injury” to a then-two-year-old child.
Deric A. Rugen, 23, of Gerald, has been charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of felony domestic assault. He appeared in court last month for a pre-trial conference ahead of a scheduled two-day jury trial in October.
According to investigators, the alleged incident occurred on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2020, at an apartment in the 400 block of South Main Street in Gerald.
The child’s mother, who is not publicly identified in court records, told investigators that her boyfriend — later identified as Rugen — came home from work agitated. He was upset that the child, who was near a bath tub partially filled with water, was crying.
Rugen then slapped the child, causing the child to fall into the tub, hitting their head on the side of the tub and to go under water.
“(The mother) then pulled (the child up) because she was worried about (the child) being under water,” investigators wrote in court documents. Rugen continued to slap the child twice more, causing the child to fall back under the water each time.
Once when Rugen attempted to hit the child, he missed and hit the mother. He then grabbed the child by the wrist, lifted them out of the tub and began striking the child repeatedly.
At one point, Rugen said he was hitting the child because the child’s mother had been “mouthing off” to him earlier in the day. He then threatened to kill the child with “his bare hands.”
On Jan. 9, the mother and child were able to leave the home and drive to a friend’s house in Springfield, Missouri. While there, the mother took the child to get medical attention.
Authorities in Springfield said the injuries were consistent with the mother’s statement.
When questioned by investigators, Rugen reportedly said the child’s mother was “nagging him as soon as he got home from work about doing the dishes.”