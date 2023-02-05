Judges Gavel Graphic

A Franklin County jury will convene in October to hear evidence in the case of a Gerald man accused of “causing significant injury” to a then-two-year-old child. 

Deric A. Rugen, 23, of Gerald, has been charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of felony domestic assault. He appeared in court last month for a pre-trial conference ahead of a scheduled two-day jury trial in October. 