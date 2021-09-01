The jury trial for a Catawissa man accused of raping three women and assaulting a fourth has been rescheduled, according to online court records.
The four-day trial of Casaibrian Prichard, 42, was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 28 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union but has now been rescheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 29, concluding Oct. 1. The trial has been changed from a four-day trial to a three-day trial. Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann will preside over the trial.
Prichard is charged with three counts of rape or attempted rape on charges that date back to December 2017, February 2018 and April 2018. He’s also charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy relating to a February 2018 assault. He has also been charged with invasion of privacy and third-degree assault. These charges date back to August 2018, when he allegedly bit a woman.
According to court documents, an unidentified woman was drinking at a bar with a female friend. Prichard met the two after work. He was the designated driver and drove them to his home, where they were joined by a third woman. Prichard allegedly made each of the three women a drink. Later in the night, according to police, Prichard suggested the unidentified woman lie down in his room. The woman told investigators she remembers going in and out of consciousness and was unable to say yes or no. She said she only recalls small portions of what happened to her. She later went to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered. Additionally, a drug screening indicated the presence of benzodiazepine in her system, which she does not take, authorities said.
Prichard didn’t deny the sex act, but he stated the intercourse was consensual. He did not drink that night, according to investigators.