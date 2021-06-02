Next week’s scheduled two-day jury trial for a man charged with multiple sex crimes has been canceled, according to electronic court records.
Shawn Ray Hollingshead, 48, was scheduled to appear before a jury on Wednesday, June 9. Now, he won’t return to a Franklin County courtroom until July 27, when he will appear before 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann for a hearing.
Hollingshead was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in 2017 with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, all unclassified felonies, and seven counts of first-degree child molestation, all Class C felonies. The charges stem back to the 1990s and early 2000s, when Hollingshead allegedly sexually assaulted three different teenage girls, according to case records.
The alleged assaults of the first girl, who is described in court records as being younger than 12 years old, occurred between Feb. 7, 1996, and Dec. 31, 1997, and Feb. 7, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2001.
The alleged assaults of the second girl occurred between July 14, 1999, and July 14, 2000, and again between July 14, 2005, and July 14, 2006. She is described as being younger than 12 years old when the assaults occurred.
The third girl was allegedly assaulted between March 16, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2014, and March 16, 2015, and December 31, 2016. She is described as being younger than 14 years old when the assaults occurred.