A jury trial for the former Washington gymnastics coach accused of molesting five young girls he was coaching began Tuesday in Union.
David Schneider was a volunteer gymnastics coach with Kids in Motion, a now-defunct gymnastics studio in Washington, where the alleged victims — all minors at the time — say he inappropriately touched them underneath their clothes while helping them complete a stretch known as "oversplits." When doing the stretch, a gymnast extends their legs in opposite directions with one leg on a raised surface.
Schneider is facing five felony charges, four for first-degree child molestation and one for first-degree statutory sodomy.
Most of the day was spent in jury selection. The attorneys and the court selected 13 jurors, nine woman and four men. All jurors are white.
Following jury selection, Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hayes said in his opening statements that all five of the girls would would testify during the four day trial.
"He was molesting children, little girls, while hiding in plain sight," said Hayes, who added that prosecutors also intend to show recorded video interviews that Schneider and his accusers completed at the time of the assaults.
Hayes reiterated the age of the victims for the jury. The first victim to come forward was an 8-year-old. The Missourian does not identify victims of sexual assault or other sex-related crimes, especially when the victims of the alleged crimes are minors.
Hayes told the jury about the first time she reportedly told her parents of the incident.
"'Mom, I don't like it when Coach Dave does my oversplits. He makes me uncomfortable. He touches my private parts.' That's what she volunteered to her mother," he said, adding that she volunteered that information on three separate occasions.
Three and a half years later, he said, another girl told her parents of the same crimes being done to her.
"Coach Dave used to stick his hands up our shorts," the young girl allegedly told her parents in December 2017.
That girl, he said, then spoke to two of her fellow gymnasts who had similar stories.
Hayes also pointed out that Schneider, after being contact by Washington Police, admitted to touching these girls, but argued that it was unintentional and that it was "a wet environment" with the girls being sweaty. He explained that in the police interview, Schneider said it happened multiple times, but claimed that he was not doing it for sexual gratification, but trying to get the best stretch possible. He explained that when police asked him if he tried to change the way he helped the girls stretch to avoid this happening again, he said he hadn't.
Finally, Hayes explained that, while the police were investigating these accusations and searching for other possible victims, a fifth alleged victim, was contacted by police who came to her school, and alleged that she'd been touched by Schneider as well.
That victim testified Tuesday, saying that when she was 11 to 12 years old, Schneider had touched her inappropriately while doing the oversplits at Kids in Motion somewhere between 10 and 20 times, but "closer to 10."
She said that Schneider was her coach for a large portion of her time at Kids in Motion and helped her stretch many times. She said he was usually forceful when he did so.
"He would pull you up a little bit, and slip his hand underneath," she explained.
The prosecution brought an American Girl Doll wearing gymnast gear to the stand and asked the victim to identify what Schneider had done on it.
No other coach there ever made her uncomfortable or put their hands under her shorts. "Never," she said.
Daniel Briegel, Schneider's attorney, asked her about a balcony at the gym during cross examination.
She explained that there was a balcony above the gym, with a full well-lit view of the stretching area where parents almost always stood watching practice.
Details also emerged during the trial about the Piper Hoemann, the owner of Kinds in Motion, allegedly attempting to suppress information about the molestation allegations.
Hayes explained that the mother of the first girl who had allegedly been molested told Hoemann what her daughter had told her, and she discouraged the mother from going to the police.
Three and a half years later, Hayes said, the mother of the second alleged victim also approached Hoemann with what her daughter had told her. She asked Hoemann if anything like this had happened before and Hoemann reportedly told her that she had not heard anything like that before. This is despite the fact that the mother of the first child allegedly reported something similar happening years earlier.
Hayes explained that in the coming days of the trial, witnesses will testify to this and the evidence will show it.
The trial is scheduled to last until Friday, but court officials said it may finish Thursday. The jury is expected to reconvene Tuesday around 9 a.m. in Union.