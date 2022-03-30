The second day of the jury trial of the former Washington gymnastics coach accused of molesting five young girls featured testimony from two of the accusers, their parents, a school guidance counselor and a forensics investigator.
"I liked him as a coach. I trusted him," one of the alleged victims testified in court regarding David Schneider, 45. Schneider is charged with five felony charges, including four first-degree child molestation charges and one first-degree statutory sodomy charge.
While the alleged victims publicly identified themselves in court, The Missourian does not identify victims of sexual assault or other sex-related crimes, especially when the victims of the alleged crimes are minors. The Missourian is also not identifying the family members of alleged victims who testified in order to protect the alleged victims' privacy.
For clarity of the reader, they will be referred to as Person 2, Person 3 and any individuals related to them, who also testified, will be called Person 2's mother, Person 2's father, etcetera. Person 1 testified Tuesday.
According to Person 2, she began training in gymnastics when she was just shy of her sixth birthday. She would spend six years in the sport, dreaming of one day competing in the Olympics and she said Schneider's coaching helped her improve her gymnastic skills.
With her eyes sometimes darting in the direction of Schneider, Person 2 largely stared at Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hayes during her testimony.
Person 2 explained, while using a doll, how Schneider would place his hands on her hips while she was completing a stretch known as the oversplits. This stretch, she and her mother, who also testified, is a standard gymnastics stretch aimed at improving flexibility.
Person 1's mother, who once also trained as a gymnast, said the techniques that she observed Schneider use during these stretches were "pretty standard." The girl's mother worked as a coach at the now defunct Washington gymnastics training center, Kids in Motion, in exchange for reduced or free tuition. Schneider also volunteered at the gymnastics training center, but did not have any children enrolled in the center.
Person 2 testified that with his hands on her hips, Schneider would reach down through her shorts, under her leotard and touch her inappropriately. She said she specifically remembered this occurring on two separate occasions, though it could have happened more frequently.
The first time this happened, she testified that she told her mother about it while they were driving home.
"I initially thought it could be an accident," Person 2's mother testified. "I let it go at that moment."
The following week, Person 2 again disclosed to her mother that she no longer liked working with Schneider during the oversplits because it had happened again. Person 2's mother said during her years training and working in gymnastics she has never had her hands slip under a gymnast's clothing and had never experienced that as a gymnast.
"There is no reason for that to ever happen," she said. Oversplits, she said, are a slow, controlled stretch. When doing the stretch, a gymnast extends their legs in opposite directions with one leg on a raised surface. A coach will use their hands to correct posture, straighten legs and adjust ankles and hips, she said.
She said she tried to schedule a meeting with the gym's owner, Piper Hoemann, but that Hoemann didn't show up to the subsequent practices.
Person 2's mother said when her daughter disclosed that it happened for a third time — her daughter testified that she only specifically remembered it happening twice — she called Hoemann immediately.
"She didn't believe me. She said Dave would never do that," Person 2's mother said, who added that Hoemann discouraged her from contacting the police and that Hoemann pledged to look into the allegation.
"I was nervous, but I put my confidence in her," Person 2's mother said. Hoemann later contacted her and said she had spoken with other parents and gymnasts and that no one had raised any concerns about Schneider's coaching.
Under cross-examination, Daniel Briegel, Schneider's defense attorney quizzed Person 2's mother about why she didn't call someone in law enforcement or call in and report a hotline tip. Those who suspect children may be being abused can call 1-800-392-3738.
"I was afraid," Person 2's mother said. "She was eight. She didn't understand why it was wrong, she just knew it was. ... I believed that by coming forward, I was protecting my daughter."
A short-time after Person 2's mother raised her concerns, Schneider stopped coaching at the gym, but he did return in 2015 to serve as a judge for an in-house competition. The experience left Person 2 shaken and she soon changed to a different training center in the Wentzville area.
While some of the alleged victims immediately disclosed the incidents to their parents, some waited for years before coming forward. Such was the case for Person 3, who didn't disclose the incidents to her parents until Dec. 2017 when a morning newscast about a high-profile sexual harassment case sparked discussion amongst the family.
"My wife said, 'Most women in the U.S. have been sexually harassed or will experience that at some time in their life,'" said Person 3's father. He said his wife then shared her experiences with sexual harassment including while as a college student and at a previous employer.
Then, he said, Person 3 shocked them by sharing that she too had been a victim of assault, dating back to 2013.
"She said, 'Like when Coach Dave touched us underneath our clothes at gymnastics,'" Person 3's father testified. A follow-up discussion after their daughter returned from school stunned the parents even more.
"I thought it was off, but I really didn't know what was right or what was wrong about it," Person 3 testified Wednesday, saying that she distinctly remembered it happening three times. Unlike with Person 2, Person 3 said Schneider would place his left hand on her back and then slide his right hand under her shorts, but his hand never went under her leotard.
Having been in gymnastics since kindergarten, various coaches had helped her stretch over the years, but only as a third-grader in 2013 did she start to be trained by Schneider who would sometimes help her with her form during the oversplits. None of her other coaches have ever placed a hand or finger underneath her clothing, she said.
"Everyone looked up to (Coach Dave). He was the advanced level coach and everyone wanted to be coached by him," Person 3 testified. She testified that she observed it happening to one other gymnast, who was of similar age and also doing the oversplits.
"We were so young, we didn't know it was wrong," she said. Under cross examination, Person 3 said that the young gymnasts would be lined up on the floor, about an arms-length apart, while doing oversplits.
It was close enough, she said, "that I can see when there is an odd thing happening in someone's shorts."
She said she witnessed this encounter happen immediately after Schneider had touched her similarly. The oversplits she said were often done on the far side of the gymnasium, away from the balcony where some parents would gather to watch the practices.
Person 3 said it is likely no parents saw these incidents happen from the balcony.
She said she was scared into silence after mentioning the incidents to an older girl at the gym, who sometimes worked as a coach with the younger gymnasts.
"She threatened me that if I ever talked about it again, I would be kicked out of the gym," Person 3 testified, who said gymnastics meant "everything" to her as a child. She eventually stopped training and competing in gymnastics as a seventh-grader.
Meanwhile, her parents said they too were being silenced by Hoemann, the gym's owner.
In a Dec. 12, 2017, phone call, Person 3's parents were told that their daughter "must be confused." Hoemann and Person 3, her parents, agreed to meet the following day to discuss the allegations. Hoemann said they couldn't meet inside the building so the four of them stood outside of the gym to talk.
"She told us that she had been told by USA Gymnastics that it would be his word against (our daughter's), and since he was no longer coaching there was little we could do," Person 3's mother said. Schneider had quit working at the gym, citing "personal reasons," Person 3's mother recalled Hoemann saying at that time. Hoemann also worked to dissuade the parents from contacting police.
"We really didn't know what to do," Person 3's mother remembered feeling that December. "I was worried, scared about what a criminal investigation would do to our daughter."
According to testimony, Hoemann said she would ask around the gym to see if there were other parents with concerns, but that she had not received any complaints about Schneider previously.
In January 2018, Person 3 went to see Shelly Struckhoff, a guidance counselor at Washington Middle School, who as a mandated reporter immediately contacted authorities, who launched an official investigation into the allegations.
"I just couldn't get it out of my head," Person 3 testified. "I was afraid that he was doing it to some one else. I had to tell someone."
Struckhoff, who has worked as a guidance counselor for 12 years, recalled how Person 3 tearfully entered her office and began sharing what had happened. She testified that it is not her job to investigate the allegations, but as a mandated reporter it is her job to alert those who do conduct investigations into the allegations.
The jury ended the day by watching two videos that showed Person 2 and Person 3 being interviewed by a forensics investigator with the Children's Advocacy Center.
The 17-minute long video showed Person 2 detailing the incidents.
"Every time he did it, he would just get closer to my privates," she told the investigator, who is now deceased. A co-worker from the center testified on Wednesday about the training they undergo and the interview techniques they use when talking with children who may have been abused or sexually assaulted.
In her 15-minute taped interview, Person 3 said she "thought it was so normal that (she) would go home and do the same thing to my doll. I didn't realize it was wrong. I didn't know."
The case will reconvene Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Person 4 and Person 5 are expected to testify before the prosecution rests its case and Briegel begins presenting evidence on behalf of the defense. Closing arguments are expected to be heard on Friday with jury deliberations beginning soon thereafter.