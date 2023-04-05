Judges Gavel Graphic

A Franklin County jury deliberated for less than two hours Wednesday before returning eight guilty verdicts against the man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls, including his then-young daughter's best friend. 

Travis Canania, of New Haven, was convicted on all eight counts against him, including four counts of statutory sodomy, three counts of child molestation and one count of enticement of a child for a sexual act. 