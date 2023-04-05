A Franklin County jury deliberated for less than two hours Wednesday before returning eight guilty verdicts against the man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls, including his then-young daughter's best friend.
Travis Canania, of New Haven, was convicted on all eight counts against him, including four counts of statutory sodomy, three counts of child molestation and one count of enticement of a child for a sexual act.
Canania looked back at his wife and family members and mouthed the words, "I'm sorry," as 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann read the jury's verdicts.
Canania will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, which has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Aug. 21.
The charges against Canania stem from sexual assaults that occurred over a number of years.
"The two most recent victims were from the fall of 2016 and the summer of 2017," Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker told The Missourian after the trial. The other victim was sexually assaulted from 2006 to 2007.
Becker said the linchpin of the case was that the most recent victim told an adult quickly about the sexual assault.
"That allowed law enforcement to quickly check out the victim's story, but also to check out the defendant's story, and to put together the facts of the case," Becker said. While the alleged victims publicly identified themselves in court, The Missourian does not identify victims of sexual assault or other sex-related crimes. The Missourian is also not identifying the family members of victims who testified in order to protect the alleged victims' privacy.
For clarity of the reader, they will be referred to as Person 1, Person 2, and Person 3. Any individuals related to them, who also testified or were named in court, will be called Person 2's mother, Person 2's father, etcetera.
In his interview, Baker praised the "very good work" from Franklin County Sheriff's Department Detective Leah Albert and former Franklin County Sheriff's Department Detective Jim Briggs.
Becker also said Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Mathews was "instrumental" in bringing this case forward.
"He is new to our office and did an excellent job with this case," Becker said.
The two detectives investigated the most recent sexual assault case of Person 3, while other agencies investigated the two older sexual assault cases of Person 1 and Person 2.
Much of the testimony in court on Wednesday focused on the sexual assault of Person 3, which occurred Aug. 5, 2017, in rural Franklin County in Canania's vehicle that was parked in a gravel parking lot near the intersection of Highway C and Highway KK.
Both Briggs and Albert testified in court on Wednesday and the jury watched recordings of their Aug. 25 and Sept. 6 interview with Canania at the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
In his first interview, Canania said he "didn't remember every event of the night."
"I'm not real good with time. I don't try to remember everything I do every day," Canania told investigators. He said he suffers from memory loss, a side effect of some prescription medications that he takes.
Canania, who did not testify at the trial, tells investigators in the recordings that he doesn't believe the two were ever alone together, but then later admits that they were alone together at least once that night.
He also admitted to inadvertently touching the girl's chest while he was wrestling with his children on the floor of their family home.
"That is the only time I touched her," said Canania, who described his relationship with Person 3 as one of friendship and trust.
"She would come over and talk to me about things," Canania said. "That is just how it was between us."
After Person 3 went home the next morning, Canania said he and his wife discovered $50 was missing from their home. Canania claimed that the money was stolen by Person 3, and tried to call her.
Canania said he then received a phone call from Person 3's father asking how his daughter came to have this money.
"I told her dad a lie, because I didn't want her to get in trouble for stealing from me," Canania said. He then texted Person 3 to say that she had received the money as payment for cleaning up his vehicle and tidying up around the house.
Attempts to verify this claim were stymied because Canania admitted to erasing his call log and a search warrant for his phone records went unanswered by his cell phone service provider. A screenshot of the text message was admitted into evidence by prosecutors.
The next day, Aug. 7, 2017, Canania said he was served with a restraining order and notified that he was under investigation. He said the allegations made against him were "pretty ugly."
"She is a little itty bitty thing and I would never do that. I would never do that to her, because she is my daughter's best friend," Canania told investigators. "That is nasty. That is a little girl."
On the witness stand, detectives allege that Canania took Person 3 from her parent's home in New Haven and went to Washington with her to run an errand instead of taking her directly to his home where she was to spend some time playing with his daughter.
Upon returning to New Haven, they detoured on Highway C and went to the gravel parking lot to talk after Canania said Person 3 described herself being sexually attracted to him.
Store surveillance videos from that Highway 100 in New Haven were unable to verify or disprove this claim by investigators. However, Person 3's cell phone was tracked using the Life360 app, which showed her location as being in that immediate area for some period of time.
Once confronted with this information in the interview room, Canania described Person 3 as the aggressor and that he couldn't make her stop stop.
"I told her to stop. I kept telling her to stop, but she wouldn't," Canania said. Investigators alleged that the $50 was given to the girl as some form of hush money by Canania, which he denied in his interview.
The inconsistencies in Canania's recounting of events were in stark contrast to the testimony of the three victims, according to Becker.
"These girls have been completely consistent in what they've said from the very beginning. They had absolute credibility," Becker said. "The jury could see the lies that the defendant was telling and I think that probably had a significant impact on their decision."
Becker said the case, which was filed in 2018, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a staffing change within the prosecutor's office as former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hayes took a job at the federal court level.
"This case was slated to get continued again, but I refused to let that happen," Becker said. "I took this case over to make sure that the trial went forward as scheduled."
Becker said the case, which was emotionally charged, should serve as a reminder for parents to be involved in their child's lives.
"It is always difficult, whether the abuser is a family member, trusted friend, or someone who is grooming that child. They form an attachment, plus the victim has to worry about shame, fear or the embarrassment of coming forward," Becker said. "The key to all us being able to take action against child predators in our community is for parents to know what is going on in their child's lives. Ask them what they are doing, check-in with them, be engaged."