Fundraising for judicial races is heating up heading into the Aug. 2 primary elections.
Both candidates in the race for Division 6 associate judge in the 20th Circuit help to boost their own campaigns with loans.
Charles “Chep” Hurth leads in cash on hand against Judge Matthew Houston, who was sworn into the post in February, after Judge David Hoven’s retired.
Hurth, a Union-based attorney who lives in New Haven, where he is also city attorney, once worked for Hoven. A photo of Hurth was not available.
Both candidates are Republicans. Houston was appointed to his seat by Gov. Mike Parson.
Hurth raised $10,625 during January, February and March, according to his filing with the Missouri Ethics Commission. He spent $2,635, giving him $7,991 in cash on hand.
Perhaps the most noteworthy donor to Hurth’s campaign was Hoven, who gave his former employee $1,000.
Hurth was among his own large donors, at $2,000, but not the largest. That would be attorney Andrew Adams, of Columbus, Ohio, who gave $2,500.
St. Louis attorney David Corwin gave Hurth $2,000, while Cuba attorney C. William Lange gave him $1,000.
Other notable donors were philanthropist Susan Eckelkamp, of St. Albans; Union City Attorney Matt Schroeder; and Washington businesswoman Margy Eckelkamp, a member of the Missouri Conservation Commission.
Hurth’s expenses were $1,700 to Paddle Stop in New Haven for a campaign party and $935 paid to the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis for a campaign worker.
Hurth could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Houston raised a total of $8,478. That includes $3,000 in monetary contributions, $4,500 in loans from Houston to his campaign and $978 from in-kind contributions, all self-donated.
Houston’s campaign spent $3,628, leaving him with $3,872 in cash on hand.
Washington Realtor Suann Taylor was Houston’s largest donor, other than himself, at $2,000. Houston also received $1,000 from Brookfield, Wisconsin retiree Sharon Houston.
Houston’s largest expenditure was $2,100 to DJW Property Group LLC, of Washington, for billboard advertising. He also paid $861 to 4imprint, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for refrigerator magnets; $317 to Mr. Print and More, of Union, for door hangers; and $300 to PAW Stoppers, of Fenton, to sponsor an event with the police canine group.
Houston said Tuesday that he really started raising money for his campaign about a week ago, holding his first fundraiser Saturday, May 7.
“We had a good showing, and we were very happy with how everything turned out,” he said.
Houston, of Pacific, was Franklin County assistant prosecuting attorney before being named to replace Hoven.
“I think any time you have an opportunity to do the job, you’re in a strong position,” he said. “People have an opportunity to see how you’re doing the job and how you would do over the next four years. I encourage everybody I meet to come watch court and see how the process unfolds.”
In the race for the Republican nomination for the 20th Judicial Circuit Division 2 Judge position, Judge Ryan Helfrich and challenger Steve White each received the bulk of their funding from loans they made to themselves.
Helfrich, a former partner at Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC in Washington, was appointed Dec. 30 to fill the seat of retiring 20th Judicial Circuit Division 2 Judge Ike Lamke.
White is a partner with the Union law firm White, Briegel and Hiatt LLC. He has experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney.
White reported two $5,000 loans, along with $250 in contributions, for a total raised of $10,250 in the first quarter of 2022. White spent $1,669, giving him $9,868 in cash on hand.
Diane Forshee, of Ming Senior Services in Union, gave White his only monetary contribution, $250, on March 31, the last day of the filing period.
One of White’s $5,000 loans came from himself, the other from Patricia L. White, of Washington.
Helfrich reported $810 in monetary contributions, along with a $2,500 loan, for a total of $3,310 raised. He spent $46, for a processing fee, giving him $3,264 in cash on hand.
Helfrich’s largest donor was also with Ming Senior Services, Union insurance agent Jim Ming, who gave $500. Other donors were Des Peres attorney Jim Kleinschmidt, who gave $200; O’Fallon retiree Matt Williams, who gave $100; and Union retiree Linda Helfrich, who gave $10.
Democrat Bill Stalhuth, a Washington attorney, who is expected to face the winner of the Division 2 Republican Primary between Helfrich and White in the Nov. 8 general election, has not filed a campaign finance report with the state.
Two other candidates are running in the Republican Primary to replace retiring Division 7 Associate Circuit Judge Stanley D. Williams: Mark Brinkmann and Carl M. Ward are both attorneys based in Washington.
The only filing with the Ethics Commission so far in the Division 7 race is a “48 Hour Report of Contribution Received Over $5,000” filed May 5 by Brinkmann. It reports that Brinkmann donated $20,000 to his own campaign on May 4.