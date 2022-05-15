A St. Louis judge has determined that the man accused of shooting and killing a Franklin County man, who worked as a security officer at a MetroLink station in January 2021, does not have the “mental fitness” necessary for the case to continue. In his April 19 ruling, Judge Timothy Boyer ordered that Nathaniel Maurice Smith III be remanded into the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
By Oct. 19, 2022, either the director or his designee at the state’s mental health department must turnover a report that details the “likelihood of the defendant patient being mentally fit to proceed.”
The mental health status of Smith has been a topic for some time. In September 2021, the court ordered Smith to undergo a mental health screening. Then, in December, Smith moved to dismiss his attorney and to represent himself in the court proceedings. Those actions were followed by his refusal to allow the results of his mental health screening to be released to the court. The screener was later ordered by the court to turn over the results of the exam.
Smith, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The case against Smith is now on hold for six months while the court awaits the evaluation from a mental health examiner.
In January 2021, Smith was charged after Smith pulled a gun and shot James Cook multiple times at MetroLink’s Delmar Loop station in the city of St. Louis. Cook, who was wearing his uniform and who was not armed, died at the scene. A federal regulation prohibits MetroLink security guards and contracted employees from carrying deadly weapons.
An eyewitness was able to identify Smith as the gunman, according to police officials.
A resident of Sullivan, Cook was a U.S. Marine veteran and was married with two children.