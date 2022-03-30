The results of a mental health evaluation will be turned over to the courts, despite the objections of the attorney representing the man accused of shooting and killing a Franklin County man who worked as a security officer at a MetroLink station in January 2021.
Judge Timothy Boyer issued the order during a court proceeding earlier this month in St. Louis. A counsel status hearing has been scheduled for July 14.
Nathaniel Maurice Smith, 37, who has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, underwent the mental health screening last year. He objected to the mental health evaluation records being turned over to the courts on the grounds that it violated his rights as outlined in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, commonly known as HIPAA.
The case against Smith, who is a resident of St. Louis County, was temporarily suspended while he underwent the evaluation. The evaluation was conducted by the Missouri Department of Mental Health, according to electronic court records.
In January 2021, Smith was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after St. Louis Detective Lila Payne said Smith approached James Cook at MetroLink’s Delmar Loop station in the city of St. Louis.
Smith pulled a gun and shot Cook, who was wearing his uniform, multiple times, according to Payne. An eyewitness reportedly identified Smith as the gunman.
Cook, who was not armed, died at the scene. A resident of Sullivan, Cook was a U.S. Marine veteran and was married with two children.
A federal regulation prohibits MetroLink security guards and contracted employees from carrying deadly weapons.