In a hearing on Jan. 13, 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann ordered that state doctors conduct a mental evaluation on Brian Hensley, who is charged in connection with the April 2019 shooting death of his girlfriend at their Villa Ridge home.
With the evaluation pending, a scheduled three-day trial in March has been canceled.
According to police, neighbors said Hensley admitted to shooting Rose Mattingly on the porch of their home in the 100 block of Ajax Avenue. According to the probable cause statement, he reportedly told a neighbor, who relayed the conversation to police, that Hensley believed Mattingly was “faking” her injuries and ordered a pizza following the shooting.
The neighbor told detectives they didn’t believe Mattingly was faking her injury and later called 911. Authorities said Mattingly, a 51-year-old woman, died from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Hensley was later charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, both felonies.