A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the man police said shot and killed a Franklin County man who worked as a security officer at a MetroLink station in January.
Judge Timothy Boyer issued the order during a court proceeding last week in St. Louis. A counsel status hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 4.
Nathaniel Maurice Smith, 36, who has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, will remain in police custody while undergoing the evaluation. Smith is a resident of St. Louis County.
In January, Smith was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after St. Louis Detective Lila Payne said Smith approached James Cook at MetroLink’s Delmar Loop station in the city of St. Louis.
Smith pulled a gun and shot Cook, who was wearing his uniform, multiple times, according to Payne. An eyewitness reportedly identified Smith as the gunman.
Cook, who was not armed, died at the scene. A resident of Sullivan, Cook was a U.S. Marine veteran and was married with two children.
A federal regulation prohibits MetroLink security guards and contracted employees from carrying deadly weapons.