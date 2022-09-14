John Jasper said Sunday that he was “the happiest man in Franklin County.”
Jasper, event chairman for the Washington Knights of Columbus, had just concluded the Journey for Charity Tractor Cruise, the Knights’ annual event benefiting area food pantries.
Farmers from throughout the Rhineland region participated in the cruise, driving their tractors 30 miles through Franklin and Warren counties, picking up canned goods and cash donations along the way that were donated to nine food pantries across the two counties. Seven Knights of Columbus Councils assisted with the event and 176 tractors made the trip.
“The day went awesome,” Jasper said. “We had a great turnout, big response. It just makes you want to do it again next year.”
Jasper said they were able to donate 9,000 pounds of food. He said he didn’t have totals for the amount of money because they’re still accepting donations.
Thomas Ley, of New Haven, who drove his tractor in the cruise, said it was a big success from his perspective.
“I’d say it was a pretty good turnout, the same or comparable to other years,” Ley said. “I’ve done this for the past 2-3 years now, and I’ve really enjoyed it every year.”
Ley said there was a lot of energy and excitement along the route. “It feels very good to give back,” he said. “And it is definitely needed.”
Jan Brennan, Union Food Pantry’s point of contact for food drives and a member of the pantry’s board, said the event was big for them.
“This is really going to help out a lot,” she said. “We appreciate them organizing this.”
She said her two previous drives weren’t as successful as they had hoped, so donations from the cruise are much needed to resupply the pantry’s shelves. She said the pantry relies on drives like the Charity Tractor Cruise as it prepares for the busy season.
“It seems like more families come during the holiday season, and we’re seeing an increase in the number of families coming to the food pantry,” she said. “We’re seeing an increase in the number of homeless people.”