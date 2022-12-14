With new location, sandwich franchise expands delivery area, hours of operation
With the new Jimmy John’s location open in Torrey Woodcock’s new shopping center, the developer is in talks with other potential tenants.
A Bourbon resident, Woodcock, along with his wife, Megan Woodcock, is also the franchise owner of the Jimmy John’s locations in Washington, Union, Sullivan and Rolla. Previously located in the Phoenix Center next to Pulque Mexican Restaurant, Washington’s Jimmy John’s has moved to Washington Square Center, in the parking lot of J. C. Penney. The restaurant has been open since Dec. 1.
Jasper Development, of Union, built the building. The building permit filed with the city lists the price for construction as $1.5 million.
The owner of the building where Jimmy John’s was previously located is owned by Joe Vernaci.
“It’s always exciting to see those retail developers invest in Washington and see the potential to build businesses here,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. “Brick and mortar, just nationwide, has slowed down a little bit, so anytime we see new brick and mortar going up, it’s always a good sign for a local economy.”
Now located on the end of a four-storefront strip mall, the move gives Jimmy John’s customers a drive-thru and the sandwich restaurant has expanded its hours and delivery area. Food will now be available two hours later on Fridays and Saturdays; people with the munchies for subs can get them as late as midnight. Drivers will also deliver to the industrial parks at the west end of town.
Jimmy John’s employs about 25 people in Washington, according to Woodcock.
Soon, Matthew McClelland’s RE/MAX Today real estate business will move into the available space next to Jimmy John’s from its previous location at 1713 Madison Ave. Woodcock said interior construction is underway.
Woodcock had previously planned to bring his Sullivan-based American Pie Co. to one of the 1,500 square-foot spaces, but he said he “put the brakes” on a new location, citing “economic conditions” and the “staffing situation.” American Pie Co. also has a Rolla location.
Woodcock said he is working on finding a business to take both spaces of the remaining half of the building, but added “I can’t disclose it yet, it’s too early.”
Maniaci said he doesn’t have a preference for what kind of business or businesses step into the remaining storefronts.
“As long as they’re successful, we don’t necessarily have a preference and we’ll just let any potential tenants know, if they’re looking for some information we’re happy to help with some demographic or spending patterns in the area so they can kind of see whether they may fit,” he said.
Woodcock opened his first restaurant in Washington in 2008, the latest coming in 2017 in Sullivan.
Jimmy John’s new location at 1400 Washington Square Center is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and closes later during two days with expanded hours. In addition to in the store, at the counter, and driving through, sandwiches can be ordered by phone or online at jimmyjohns.com.
