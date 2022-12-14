Washington Jimmy John employees at new location
Washington’s Jimmy John’s opened at its new location, 1400 Washington Square, on Dec. 1. Standing, from left, are Arianna Hill, Brice Fisher, Thomas Moeser, Megan Woodcock, co-owner; C.J. Satterfield, general manager; Sam Smith, Rachel Jones, Rhashell Utz, and Torrey Woodcock, owner. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

With new location, sandwich franchise expands delivery area, hours of operation

With the new Jimmy John’s location open in Torrey Woodcock’s new shopping center, the developer is in talks with other potential tenants.