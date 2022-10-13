Union Auditorium
Frustrated with what they see as low wages and a lack of respect and value, employees of Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp.’s (JFCAC) Head Start program in Union are attempting to unionize.

“We love our agency and what we do, but as far as being compensated, we’re not appreciated and valued as much as we should be,” said Marissa Riegel, one of the employees seeking a union. “We deserve better and the only way to get that is by doing this.”

