Frustrated with what they see as low wages and a lack of respect and value, employees of Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp.’s (JFCAC) Head Start program in Union are attempting to unionize.
“We love our agency and what we do, but as far as being compensated, we’re not appreciated and valued as much as we should be,” said Marissa Riegel, one of the employees seeking a union. “We deserve better and the only way to get that is by doing this.”
Riegel is a school readiness coach at Head Start, which provides early education to children ages 3-5 who come from economically challenged families. Her job is to create lesson plans designed to prepare children for kindergarten and elementary school, teach those lesson plans, teach other life skills such as potty training and nutrition and help coordinate assistance for families outside of the classroom. She also must assess the children’s progress and adapt the program to address where children need help.
Alongside Riegel in this fight is Bethany Teems, a classroom coach with the same responsibilities as Riegel.
Head Start is one of several programs run by JFCAC, a not-for-profit agency that receives a majority of its funding from the federal government. JFCAC also has housing assistance, WIC and community service programs.
In addition to higher pay, Riegel and Teems want “consistency” from JFCAC management. They said they are constantly dealing with changing schedules, procedures and expected workload.
“For me, the biggest thing is we don’t want to tell our families one thing that management tells us and then three days later, have to go back and say ‘Oh wait nevermind,’” Teems said. “Because it throws everyone off and confuses everyone. And then it gets them frustrated with us.”
The two feel that if they can unionize, they can ensure more stability for their program.
Teems and Riegel make $12.12 and $18.12 an hour respectively, they said. In 2020, JFCAC CEO Jill Lombardo was paid $167,000 in total compensation, according to the organization’s 2020 IRS 990 form, the most recent one available.
Jeff Hall president of the Teamsters Local 610 called this disparity “disgusting.”
The JFCAC Head Start Union office presently only has two employees — however, there are 11 open positions they are trying to fill, according to JFCAC management. In May, they reached out to Teamsters Local 610 asking them to represent their potential new union. Soon after, in June, they had a hearing with the National Labor Relations Board asking them to allow the Union JFCAC office to hold an election. However, on Sept. 8, the board denied their request. The board argued that since there are only two employees, out of a potential 13, there isn’t a substantial and representative group of the employees attempting to unionize. Riegel, Teems and the Teamsters Local 610 refute this judgement and are filing another request to hold a vote.
Hall said JFCAC management has “pretty much fought the union the entire way.
“They chose to spend thousands of dollars on an attorney fighting this election,” he said. “That’s the amazing part about it. You tell me you don’t have money to pay them correctly or give them correct benefits, but this company can spend tens of thousands of dollars over the last year fighting the union. ... They could’ve given them a third of that and they would’ve been satisfied.”
Teamsters Local 610 already represents a union of JFCAC Head Start employees in Gray Summit and Desoto, which voted to unionize in September.
“The thing is they do great work for the community,” Jeff Hall said. “There is no doubt this is a great community resource, but your people shouldn’t qualify (for those resources).”
JFCAC management did not respond to The Missourian’s attempts to reach them by telephone.