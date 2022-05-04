A Jefferson City man accused of burglarizing a rural Franklin County home in April 2018 has pleaded guilty, but will not be serving any prison time, according to electronic court records.
Robert G. Troester, 44, appeared in court Tuesday, April 26, and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary.
The charge stems from a years-long investigation into an April 2018 burglary of a home near Beaufort. At the time, law enforcement officials said that someone had broken into that home and stolen “several items.” The largest lead in the investigation came from a blood DNA sample that was on the damaged front door of the home.
Nearly two years later, in March 2020, a Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab was able to identify the blood DNA sample with another sample in a statewide database. The two samples were considered “a high stringency” match.
In May 2020, Troester was interviewed by Franklin County law enforcement officials in Jefferson City. During that interview, he reportedly confessed to the burglary, saying he and another man — who was not named — broke into the home. The pair took “gold, jewelry, a television, knives and some statues.” The two men then drove into St. Louis to trade the items for narcotics, according to court records.
Per court records, Associate Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich sentenced Troester to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections but suspended that sentence in lieu of a sentence of supervised probation for five years.
The terms of his probation include 150 hours of community service, paying restitution of $3,575 and consent to being searched by law enforcement, probation and parole officials.
If Troester abides by the term of his probation, then he will not serve any prison time. If he violates the terms, then he will be turned over to the state corrections department.