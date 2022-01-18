Last month, a Franklin County judge sentenced Paul Jarrels, who had been found living in a tent near the railroad tracks in Washington, to five years supervised probation. Jarrels, 64, was arrested after authorities said he failed to register with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department as a sex offender.
According to court records, 20th Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann sentenced Jarrels to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, but suspended the sentence. Instead, Jarrels will serve no prison time unless he violates the terms of his probation, which includes always having an updated address on file with law enforcement officers as part of the county or state’s sex offender registry.
This sentence applies to both charges that Jarrels was facing, including the 2020 and 2021 charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jarrels was arrested in November after the Washington Police Department learned about a homeless man living in “various locations within Washington” after being returned to the county from Hamilton County, Ohio.
Ohio authorities extradited the man, who was later identified as Jarrels, for failure to register as a sex offender.
Jarrels was released from the Franklin County Jail on Sept. 30 and was given three days to register as a sex offender with Franklin County officials.
After three days, Jarrels had not registered and the department began to look for him.
He was found living in a tent at the end of Madison Avenue near the railroad tracks, according to Steve Sitzes, of the Washington Police Department.
Madison Avenue is east of Highway 47 and east of the Mercy Hospital Washington campus. Jarrels previously lived in rural Robertsville, according to court records.
In 2008, Jarrels, was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition, both felonies, in Dayton, Ohio. Jarrels was 51 at the time of the assaults. His victim was an 11-year-old girl.