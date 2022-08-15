After nearly two decades, federal inmates awaiting trial or sentencing are once again slated to be housed at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.
County commissioners on Tuesday approved the agreement that will allow up to 40 beds for federal inmates, 25 men and 15 women, at the jail in Union. The U.S. Marshals Service will pay the county $80 per inmate, per day.
Sheriff Steve Pelton told commissioners before the vote that his office has been working on the contract with the federal government since early 2022. He said bond changes approved by the Missouri Supreme Court in 2019 have reduced the number of people in jail while awaiting trial, which made the county consider taking in the federal inmates.
In addition, the revenue coming in will help reduce money needed from local taxpayers, Pelton said.
“We had some room in the facility, and it’s kind of a no-brainer,” he said.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said the plan is a good one.
“I appreciate your explanation, and the opportunity to reduce the burden to the taxpayers of Franklin County,” he said.
Brinker and First District Commissioner Todd Boland voted for the measure. Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson was on vacation.
The agreement is for three years, with an option for either side to back out with 30 days’ notice, Pelton said after the meeting.
“The cost of everything is going up,” he said. “The extra revenue will help offset some of that. It’s a good way to be good stewards of revenue.”
The jail is down some staff, but Pelton said he does not expect that to impact the ability to handle the extra inmates.
Franklin County held 17 federal inmates at a time in 2000, or about 17 percent of its population, according to a Missourian story from that year. Officials said at the time that was a decrease over previous years, when federal inmates made up to half of the jail’s population.
In 2000, the federal government paid the county $68 per inmate, per day to hold them while they await trial or sentencing. The county brought in a total of $802,281 in inmate housing fees in 1999.
Pelton estimates that 95 percent of that revenue came from the federal contract.
“If we housed for another sheriff’s office, they are billed, but it would be minimal,” he said.
By 2002, the number of federal inmates housed per day was down to six, then-Sheriff Gary Toelke said at the time.
By the end of 2005, housing federal inmates in Franklin County had all but ended, according to Missourian archives.
The decrease was attributed to more jails in the St. Louis area housing federal inmates and more need to use the jail’s space for county inmates.
A recent 52,728- square-foot addition and a 9,550-square-foot renovation brought the jail’s capacity up to 272 total beds. In 2002, the facility could only hold 130 inmates.