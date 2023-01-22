Last year, 12 new businesses and over $5 million in investments came to the downtown Washington district.
Those statistics were provided Tuesday at the Washington City Council meeting by Downtown Washington Inc. Director Tyler King, who said he is hoping the area continues to be a hub of entertainment.
“We took a new strategic approach and goal for last year and moving into the future, to focus on entertainment,” he said. “With that being said, entertainment is a wide, big goal that really focuses on recruiting businesses and family activities to the downtown region.”
Downtown Washington Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the downtown area.
Downtown Washington hosted 34 community event days, including the Art Fair & Winefest, BBQ & Bluesfest and Sunset on the Riverfront evenings.
“We typically get very positive feedback from our businesses that people who attend these events, it helps with the economic vitality of our downtown,” King said. “A lot of them thrive on weekends that we have these events, so we’re going to continue to do that.”
King said the dozen new businesses brought 34 new jobs, about one third of those coming from the opening of Andy’s Produce 3. King broke up the financial investment into about $3.1 million of residential investment, according to building permits and $1.8 million from commercial investments.
While the amount of new businesses opening in downtown is the same as 2020 and 2021, King said the investment is down. Ballooned by the redevelopment of the Shoe Factory Lofts, Downtown Washington reported $11.5 million in 2020. In 2021, the region reported more than $6.5 million in private investment.
King said downtown’s vacancy rate is ever-shrinking and new developers have to think about building new or renovating existing buildings.
Despite the hurdles, King said he expects to see more “growth” from downtown in the future. He mentioned some projects, including work by developer Andy Unerstall on the former Schuenemeyer Saloon and Western Auto building at 100 W. Main St., as examples of the kind of growth he expects to see in downtown.
Unerstall has said he plans to have four or five apartments over top of the commercial space.
“I think with some of the bigger projects, like the former Missourian building that you’re going to see next year and we can hope for the Calvin Theater too, that some of those numbers will jump back up,” King said.
Greg Strothkamp, owner of the historic Calvin Theater, made headlines in November when he announced that a multi-million renovation effort was set to begin on the theater that has been empty for years. Since that work, crews have worked to make improvements to the theater’s roof to the delight of preservationists and Calvin Theater fans in Washington.
More recently, an ownership group made up of members of the Greife family have committed a $5-6 million investment to turn the former Missourian Media Group building on Main Street into a family entertainment center with games, food and drinks and a music venue. The first phase is expected to open in the fall.
The city also invested about $500,000 into renovating the historic Freight Depot and Waterworks Buildings and redoing the sidewalks on Fourth and Second streets and other infrastructure.
With the increase in development over the past several years downtown, some have complained about limited parking in the area.
On Tuesday, King rebuffed those claims, saying, for now, people have “a parking perception issue.”
“People get frustrated when they can’t park in front of the business that they want to go to, but yet they’ll go to Walmart or Target and park in a parking lot and walk 150 yards to the front door and then walk around the store,” he said.
In the same meeting, King presented the city of Washington with a $50,000 check, half of the cost for the planned riverfront playground. Downtown Washington Inc. has committed to raising up to $100,000 to build the playground through fundraisers, events and donations. The train-themed playground will open before April 1, according to previous reporting.
“You guys are keeping the heart of our community beating so strongly,” Mayor Doug Hagedorn told King. “It’s mind-boggling.”