Calvin Theater roof
Workers labor on the roof of the historic Calvin Theater, Dec. 13 in downtown Washington. As part of the $5.2 million investment into the theater owner Greg Strothkamp is planning to add a new metal roof over the auditorium and a replacement roof over the stage area, according to previous Missourian reporting. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Last year, 12 new businesses and over $5 million in investments came to the downtown Washington district.

Those statistics were provided Tuesday at the Washington City Council meeting by Downtown Washington Inc. Director Tyler King, who said he is hoping the area continues to be a hub of entertainment.