The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on a Jan. 8 plane crash that killed two pilots near New Melle but did not indicate a cause of the crash.
The Beechcraft Baron 58 plane, which had left Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield nine minutes earlier, crashed at 7:19 p.m.
The plane, which was headed to Centennial Airport outside Denver, Colorado, reached 8,000 feet above sea level heading west then made a gradual left turn toward the southeast, before gradually descending, according to the NTSB.
The air-traffic controller asked about the plane’s “incorrect altitude and direction of flight,” according to the report. The NTSB said a “jumbled” radio transmission was made by one of the pilots and no distress call was received.
The final 10 seconds of a surveillance tracking device on the plane found it descended from 7,500 to 4,700 feet in overcast skies.
The wreckage was found in a wooded area off Rugged Acres Drive, about two miles north of the Daniel Boone home.
Broken tree limbs indicated the plane was in a steep descent at impact, with a 320-foot long debris path, according to the report.
The NTSB investigation is being led by Mike Folkerts.
George F. King, 55, of Westerville, Ohio, and Amanda D. Youngblood, 35, of Huber Heights, Ohio, were co-piloting the flight operated by AirNet II LLC, of Columbus, Ohio, according to St. Charles County Police. They were the only people on the plane, which was on its way to pick up cargo in Colorado.
More information is expected in the NTSB’s final report, which is expected to take one to two years, NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said Monday.
“The purpose of that is to really lay out the facts of the accident,” Knudson said of the final report.
The NTSB has wrapped up the initial phase of its investigation.