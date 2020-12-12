Investigators Reflect On Decades-Long Quest For Justice For Kristen Edwards

'Probably The One I Thought About The Most'
Sitting at the dining room table in his home in Union, former Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke remembers clearly the events of July 1986.
For the career law enforcement officer, that humid summer month was made longer by the killing of a Franklin County woman, Kristen Edwards.
She was the first of three women over the course of the next 12 months to be found dead — all by strangulation.
One of the other women was Betsy A. Crump, 39, of Gerald. She was found dead on her family’s farm northwest of Gerald in March 1987. Karla J. Delcour, 22, of rural St. Clair, was found dead June 24, 1987, in a wooded area east of Stanton near Interstate 44. Investigators later determined that none of those cases were connected. “There have been so many (of them), but some stick in your mind,” said Toelke, who retired as sheriff in 2016.
The killing of Edwards, a 25-year-old wife and mother, was one of those cases.
“The fact it was a family, a young family. She had a 2-year-old boy, and they were very religious and hard workers for all intents and purposes. The fact she was taken and the way she was murdered stuck in everyone’s mind,” said Toelke, who in 1986 was the chief deputy for the sheriff’s office.
Retired St. Clair Police Chief Tom Yoder said this was a case that stuck with him throughout his career and even after retirement in 2006.
In 1986, Yoder was a detective with the sheriff’s office.
“There have been three cases that have stuck out ... (this is) probably the one I thought of the most,” Yoder said. He said the case was especially hard for him as a young father.
“I had a young daughter at that time and I guess you could say it hit home,” Yoder said. “It was really hard; we all really wanted to work our tails off because of that.
“I realized this could happen to anybody at any time — it’s kinda scary to think about,” Yoder said.
The discovery of Edwards’ decomposed body came after a two-day extensive search after she had been reported missing by her husband, Mark Edwards, on July 6, 1986.
Mark had come home to find the television on, a half-eaten meal and chores unfinished on the farm where he and Kristen Edwards lived, with their son, as caretakers.
“As detectives and investigators, most of us had the feeling there was foul play or something wrong,” Yoder said. “As the investigation developed we found that it was.”
Kristen’s body was ultimately found down a narrow and winding deer trail in a wooded area near the intersection of Lollar Branch Road and Highway JJ. It was a mile from the horse farm she called home.
During the two days authorities searched for Kristen Edwards, Toelke said there was a growing sense of helplessness.
“There were no clues at that time or any indicators of who may have done that,” Toelke said. “There were people working at the farm but nothing really significant that pointed in any certain direction.”
When Kristen Edwards’ body was found, it had been covered with dried brush and branches. She had been strangled with a pair of tube socks tied together and sexually assaulted. All of her clothes except her shirt, which was not recovered, were found nearby, according to previous Missourian reporting. She was discovered by two searchers on horseback shortly after noon on July 8, which Yoder described as a very hot and sunny day.
“I think I was actually the one who told Mark that they had found her,” Toelke said. “It’s definitely difficult. Law enforcement makes a lot of death notifications. It’s always a tough thing to have to do. Different people react in different ways (and) you don’t always know what you are going to get.”
Toelke said the investigation was “all hands on deck.”
“Back then you did just a little bit of everything. We had a detective bureau but if you were a road patrolman you (could still) wind up working and processing a scene,” Toelke said. “Usually (in these situations) we would all come together.”
Yoder said his assignment was to talk to people in the area. Investigators interviewed more than 100 people in the days after Kristen Edwards’ death.
“Within a year after the incident we knew who did it, and it took a lot of work back then,” Yoder said, adding forensic technology was not capable of what it is today. “We did a lot of old-fashioned boots on the ground (work), and it finally paid off after all these years.”
For the last 34 years, the case has plagued investigators who have longed to see Kristen Edwards’ killer brought to justice.
The case regained public attention following Thursday’s announcement from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton that second-degree homicide charges had been filed against a Villa Ridge man, Kenneth T. Avery Jr., 59.
This is the second time Avery Jr. has faced charges for the murder of Kristen Edwards.
Avery Jr. was previously charged with first-degree murder for the death of Kristen Edwards in August 1987.
In an interview in 1987, law enforcement officials described Avery Jr. as a “bonafide suspect in the murder investigation for about five months” prior to his arrest and charges being filed.
The venue for the 1987 murder trial was moved from Franklin County to Osage County at the request of Avery Jr.’s defense attorney.
After two witnesses were unavailable for a second hearing in the case, Franklin County officials filed an order of nolle prosequi in June 1988, which effectively dropped the charges against Avery Jr. with the potential to be refiled in the future.
Toelke said investigators “weren’t happy” when they learned that the charges were being dropped.
“It was disappointing. Everyone had done a lot of work to bring those charges,” Yoder said.
Even after these perceived setbacks, investigators like Toelke and Yoder remained committed to finding ways to move the case forward.
The case, however, eventually went cold.
While Toelke said the case was “reopened a couple of times,” the term “reopened” has a different meaning to him.
“To me, they are never closed,” Toelke said. “If you have a homicide and you don’t solve it and you don’t know who did it, they are never closed.”
Investigators over the course of the 34 years exhausted leads and made continuous efforts to find justice for Kristen Edwards.
“On occasion someone who will call in and give you new information,” said Toelke, who added that these calls would always follow news articles being published about the case.
“You run that lead down, sometimes it leads into something else, and sometimes it is a dead end.”
With each new technology advancement, Toelke said investigators would re-examine cases.
“You never know, you take a shot at it, now and then, and hope it pans out,” he said.
Toelke said investigators did their best to keep in touch with the family but wanted to be careful.
“You can get on a roller coaster ride. You get information that sounds good and you build up the hopes in the family and then all of the sudden it doesn’t pan out and then you have to tell them,” he said. “You have got to make sure you got something a little more solid.”
Both Toelke and Yoder expressed their satisfaction in seeing Avery Jr. charged again.
“Everybody on the (Franklin County Cold Case Investigation Unit) squad is happy,” Toelke said. “We have been working on it for quite a while obviously; when things come together that’s good news.”
The Franklin County Cold Case Investigation Unit at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case about a year ago. The unit is comprised of six retired law enforcement officers who volunteer their time, including Toelke; Yoder; retired Pacific Assistant Chief of Police Capt. Larry Cook; retired Franklin County detective Tom Thacker; retired deputies James Lashley and Jim Schumacher. Detective Ken Hotsenpiller and Capt. Charles Subke, both of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, are also assigned to the unit. They are all credited with helping bring about the second-degree murder charges that were filed last week.
According to a spokesperson with the Attorney General’s office, Avery Jr. is in custody in a St. Louis County facility. Pelton confirmed Thursday that Avery Jr. is not in the custody of the county sheriff.
The new key piece of evidence that sparked this latest charge in the case of Kristen Edwards’ death is the testimony from an eyewitness who described watching Edwards being sexually assaulted and seeing her being strangled, according to authorities. The eyewitness also told authorities they were taken by Avery Jr. to the area where Kristen Edwards’ body was moved to in the woods, following her death in a rural Franklin County cabin near Leslie.
The eyewitness said Avery Jr. threatened them with death while looking at Kristen Edwards’ remains.
Pelton said it was the collaboration of the Franklin County Cold Case Investigation Unit, the Franklin County Prosecutors Office, the Missouri Attorney General Cold Case Unit, that made justice for Kristen Edwards possible.
“Nothing is more important than getting justice for the victim and their family,” Pelton said. “The (Franklin County) cold case unit is comprised of a group of men who are very compassionate and dedicated about bringing justice.”