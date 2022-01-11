Cause of deadly plane crash continues to remain under investigation
Two Ohio pilots have been identified as the people killed in a Saturday night plane crash near Defiance.
George F. King, 55, of Westerville, Ohio, and Amanda D. Youngblood, 35, of Huber Heights, Ohio, were both flying a Beechcraft Baron 58 flight operated by AirNet II LLC, of Columbus, Ohio, according to St. Charles County Police.
The light, twin-engined piston aircraft, which was made in 1981, was nine minutes into its flight when it crashed. The plane left Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield and was bound for Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado, near Denver.
Police worked with the St. Charles County Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the victims, said St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz.
The plane had no passengers or cargo but was expected to pick up cargo in Denver for a return flight to St. Louis, said Mike Folkerts, air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, the lead investigative agency into the crash. Before Saturday, the last time the plane flew was Jan. 2.
Both pilots were experienced, with King having more than 6,000 hours flying time and Youngblood with more than 1,000 hours, Folkerts said.
“Both were instrument-rated, commercial pilots,” he said.
Pilots flew an instrument flight plan, which allows them to fly through clouds, as opposed to a visual flight, Folkerts said.
Investigators will look at the pilots’ medical records, training and flight history, any possible issues with the aircraft like recent maintenance, as well as air traffic control, weather and any environmental issues that could have influenced the crash, Folkerts said.
They also will closely review the plane’s descent and any impact from ice and turbulence.
While the on-site investigation was complete, investigators planned to look further at the plane’s flight controls, engines and propellers on Tuesday at a recovery facility. They also will look further into the pilots’ training and experience, and autopsy and toxicology tests will be conducted.
“Fortunately, a doorbell video, with audio, was taken about a third of a mile to the north of the accident site,” Folkerts said.
An analysis of the doorbell video’s audio also will be done.
The plane rapidly descended after reaching 8,000 feet, crashing at 7:19 p.m. in a heavily wooded area, Folkerts said. Air traffic controllers tried to contact the pilots but did not receive a response.
The freezing level at the time of the crash was about 12,000 feet. “At this point, we do not expect ice to have been a factor, but, certainly, we’ll continue to assess that issue,” Folkerts said.
The plane had no “black box” voice recorder, but its last data transmission came at 4,700 feet. Folkerts said the NTSB encourages manufacturers of small planes to add voice recorders.
The plane’s crash impacted a rural, forested area at a high air speed. Folkerts said the impact speed and rain likely were reasons no fire started at the crash.
While the pilots did not make a “distress call,” investigators are assessing communications that give the impression of a potential issue. “But we need to assess those further before I’d want to go further (commenting) with that,” Folkerts said.
The Baron planes have been around a long time and have a good safety record, Folkerts said.
Local emergency agencies got the call of an aircraft in distress around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, said Kyle Gaines, director of community relations with the St. Charles County Ambulance District. They then got a call from Spirit Airport and several reports from residents near the crash from the New Melle-Defiance area.
“They had heard and felt it go down,” he said.
The plane appeared to turn back toward the airport before the crash, according to the New Melle Fire Protection District’s Facebook page.
A large group of first responders from St. Charles County Ambulance District, St. Charles County Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the New Melle, Wentzville, Cottleville, Wright City and Augusta fire protection districts responded to the crash, Gaines said.
“Numerous utility terrain vehicles were utilized to canvass the area,” he said.
With calls coming from several places, responders had to isolate the likely crash location, Gaines said. “Obviously, there was a little bit of coordination that had to take place before we could really hone in down to the general area of the wreckage site.”
Drones also were used, according to New Melle Fire.
The wreckage was found shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday off Rugged Acres Drive, about two miles north of the Daniel Boone home and east of the Fred Weber Quarry.
The wreckage was found in very small pieces spread out over around 300 yards, Gaines said. Based on the condition of the wreckage, responders determined the crash was not survivable.
Responders used reports from residents to help them locate the plane, Frisz said Tuesday.
“The weather was bad,” he said. “It was very hilly terrain ... it was a challenging area to narrow it down to where the crash site was.”
Folkerts praised the first responders at a Tuesday morning news conference in O’Fallon. “Their support on the scene was exceptional,” he said.
The NTSB began its investigation Monday, with some officials from the Federal Aviation Administration arriving Sunday.
They will now work on putting the pieces together at the recovery facility, but Folkerts said that will be difficult because this plane ended up more fragmented than previous crashes he has investigated.
“We’re going to try to keep an open mind with any factor that could have been relevant to the accident,” he said. “Because our goal is to prevent the next accident, so we try to keep as broad a perspective as we can. ... We’re going to look at all the components that are feasible.”
Investigators are typically on scene for two to three days, with a preliminary report expected out in about two weeks, NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson said Sunday.
A complete investigation with probable cause and contributing factors is expected to take a year to 18 months, Folkerts said.
Any witness who would like to provide information to the NTSB can email witness@ntsb.gov.