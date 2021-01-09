Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, members of the Franklin County SWAT team entered a home in the 800 block of Louis Street in Washington.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes of the Washington Police Department said investigators are looking into the deaths of two individuals on the scene. The SWAT team was called to clear the home as a precaution.
An unidentified child was found during a search of the home and taken into protective custody at the scene, Sitzes said.
Sitzes said officers are not actively searching for a suspect at this time and believe there is no immediate danger to the community.
Officers with the Sheriff’s Department and the Washington Police Department had been dispatched to the scene after a caller reported an unidentified male subject was in the driveway and bloodied.
When officers arrived at the scene, they began evacuating nearby homes prior to the deployment of the SWAT team.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Missourian staff writer Kristen Dragotto contributed to this story.