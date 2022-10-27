An Officer Puts Up Caution Tape
A Washington police officers puts caution tape around a home on the 800 block of Louis Street in Washington Saturday, Jan. 9. 

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert

The investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents who died in January 2021 on Louis Street is ongoing, but is unlikely to progress unless individuals come forward with additional information, according to Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes. 

“Unless a new witness or someone comes forward with new information, the chances of this case ever closing are slim to none. We don’t have any new viable leads, but will be glad to listen to anyone who has new information,” said Sitzes, who is the department’s public information officer. 