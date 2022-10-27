The investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents who died in January 2021 on Louis Street is ongoing, but is unlikely to progress unless individuals come forward with additional information, according to Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
“Unless a new witness or someone comes forward with new information, the chances of this case ever closing are slim to none. We don’t have any new viable leads, but will be glad to listen to anyone who has new information,” said Sitzes, who is the department’s public information officer.
In January 2021, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Louis Street after receiving a call from an unidentified individual who reported finding a woman, later identified as Carey A. Boyster, 36, in a driveway.
The Franklin County SWAT team was deployed to the neighborhood as a precaution. SWAT team members found the body of 32-year-old Danny L. Peroutka inside the home. Also found in the home was Peroutka’s and Boyster’s then-13-month-old child, who was unharmed.
Sitzes said Monday the department continues to believe that it was a murder suicide, but declined to say who was responsible for the other person’s death. A recent report from the St. Louis County medical examiner’s office, which said the cause of deaths are undetermined.
Sitzes said given the change in the medical examiner’s report, it is unlikely that WPD will ever be able to publicly say who is responsible for the other person’s death.