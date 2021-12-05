Authorities say they have identified the woman who died in an apparent fire in rural St. Clair as 50-year-old Faith Unnerstall.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said dispatchers received a call on Nov. 28 that a camper trailer parked in the 6000 block of Dry Branch Road, which is west of St. Clair, was fully engulfed in fire with a person still inside. Once the fire was under control, fire and paramedics at the scene discovered the body of a deceased woman, later identified as Unnerstall.
Detectives, along with members of the Missouri State Fire Investigation Division, responded to the scene for further investigation, Pelton said.
“According to a witness on the scene, he and the other resident tried to pull the female from inside the residence through a window but were unsuccessful and had to pull away due to the heat of the fire,” Pelton said in a press release. He said the investigation into the cause of death and fire remains under investigation, though a completed autopsy shows no signs of foul play.