At least one lane of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 44 have reopened Saturday morning.
The interstate, which sees more than 34,000 motorists per day, was closed following an early morning vehicle crash, according to information from the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Map.
The closure was southwest of Stanton on I-44 near Winsel Creek and caused traffic to back up for miles. A crash report is expected to be released sometime today, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.