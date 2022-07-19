A Washington man died Saturday in the Franklin County Jail, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
At around 4 p.m. Saturday, deputies reportedly found James R. Flynn, 33, an inmate at the jail “deceased with evidence suggesting he hung himself,” according to the press release. The release said deputies initiated CPR until ambulance personnel arrived and pronounced Flynn dead.
According to online court records, Flynn had been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a warrant for the charges as well as a parole violation.
Flynn was reportedly in his own cell, the press release said, and had just returned from visiting the detention nurse conducting an initial intake screening.
The Missouri State Division of Drug and Crime Control was contacted for an independent investigation.