A 31-year-old female inmate at the Franklin County Jail in Union has died, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
The deceased has been identified as Angela M. Chollet, of Union. An autopsy has been performed on Chollet's remains, and the cause of death remains undetermined at this time, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton.
According to Pelton, shortly before 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, a deputy was serving evening meals to the inmates at the jail. Chollet did not come to the cell door to take her evening meal tray, so another female inmate went to her cell area to wake her.
The deputy was then informed of an emergency inside the cell, Pelton said.
Deputies then entered the housing block and found Chollet unresponsive in her bed. An ambulance was called, and paramedics at the scene pronounced her deceased.
Pelton said it would "take the medical examiner’s office some time as they await the completion of the autopsy results."
Chollet was being held on outstanding warrants. In 2018, Chollet pleaded guilty in Franklin County to possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony. She was sentenced to 110 days of shock incarceration with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
In 2019, Chollet pleaded guilty to stealing, a Class D felony, in St. Louis County. She was sentenced to 20 days in a state prison and then given probation.
This marks the second female inmate to die at the jail in one month. In late July, a 37-year-old female inmate was also found dead in her cell.