Three people, including an infant, were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in rural Franklin County east of Washington, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 2:38 p.m. on Oct. 12, Zachary W. Haney, 24, of Washington, was driving a 2018 Ford Focus westbound on Highway 100 when his vehicle was hit by a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Sally A. Blass, 81, of Washington, who was driving southbound on Jones Lane.
Blass’ vehicle, according to the highway patrol, failed to yield to Haney’s car at the intersection of Highway 100 and Jones Lane.
Injured in the crash were two passengers in Haney’s vehicle, including Savannah M. Studdard, 18, of Washington, who suffered minor injuries, and an unidentified infant, who also suffered minor injuries. Blass also reported being hurt in the crash. Her injuries are described as "serious injuries."
All three were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment by crews with the Washington Area Ambulance District.