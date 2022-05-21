The Missouri River Cleanup as well as the 2022 Bike Safety Rodeo have been cancelled or postponed due to thunderstorms Saturday morning. The Art Fair and Wine Fest will proceed.
The Bike Safety Rodeo is an annual event hosted by the Optimists' Club aimed at teaching children the fundamentals of riding a bicycle and ensuring they have proper helmets and safe equipment. The Optimists' Club announced on Facebook Saturday morning that the event has been postponed and a new date will be announced soon.
River Relief, the group behind the cleanup also announced on Facebook that they're event had been cancelled. It did not specify that a makeup date would occur. The River Festival that was planned to accompany the cleanup however, is still going on rain or shine, the Facebook post said.