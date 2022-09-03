The inaugural Missouri Book Festival was welcomed with an “overwhelmingly positive response,” according to organizers.
The festival, which featured presentations from authors, publishers, booksellers, librarians and other literary figures, was held on Saturday in downtown Washington. Officials estimate that as many as 3,000 people attended the festival.
“We hope this book festival will spark a passion for reading and inspire a new generation of lifelong learners,” said Ashley Beard-Fosnow, executive director of Missouri Humanities, one of the festival’s organizers. “There is magic in the air.”
Put on by Missouri Humanities, the Library of Congress Center for the Book and Reedy Press, the event featured a number of festivities that celebrate books written about Missouri or written by Missouri authors. Those festivities included a soap box derby, a cooking presentation by the author of a cookbook, book panel discussions, author presentations, writing workshops and other events. The festival got a jumpstart Friday evening when Rick Ankiel, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals for many seasons, delivered a keynote address at Washington High School and was presented with the first-ever Show-Me Perseverance Award, which recognizes a Missourian who has faced and overcame life-changing challenges. A full story about Ankiel’s presentation and the award are available online at emissourian.com.
“It all went really well. We had good crowds at nearly all of the events, with even a few programs that were at capacity,” said Kristy Stoyer, a member of the Missouri Book Festival Planning Committee. She said given the success of the inaugural festival, organizers are already fielding calls and emails from book publishers for a planned 2023 festival.
“We have had people from across the country reach out to see if they can get their authors involved. We are also hearing from the authors and presenters that we had this year and they all want to come back. That’s really exciting,” Stoyer said. A date for the 2023 Missouri Book Festival will likely be announced later this fall, Stoyer said.
Among those taking in the inaugural Missouri Book Festival was Katherine Hamby, a self-described massive fan of Rev. Dominic Garramone. Garramone is known as “The Bread Monk” and was the host of the PBS cooking show, “Breaking Bread with Father Dominic” from 1999 to 2001. He has written nine cookbooks.
“I’ve wanted to see him forever,” Hamby said. “When his show was on I was a horrible, horrible cook. I could barely even make hamburger helper. I just wanted to give up, but I saw his show and here he was so confident and it helped me learn how to cook.”
At the festival, Garramone demonstrated how to make scones and answered the audience’s questions about how to bake. After his presentation, he praised the festival’s crowds.
“They were really responsive,” Garramone said. “I think they asked really intelligent questions.”
Another author who spoke was Gary Kremer, executive director of the Missouri State Historical Society. Kremer has written 12 books, but Saturday spoke about the one he wrote to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial: “This Place of Promise : A Historian’s Perspective on 200 Years of Missouri History.”
A fifth-generation Missourian, Kremer discussed his own family’s history in the state.
“My own life has become so intertwined with the history of the state, it’s sometimes hard for me to separate my own paths from that the state,” Kremer said.
While there were plenty of memorable moments during the festival, Stoyer said the most memorable moment was the soap box derby exhibition. The exhibition, which marked the first time since 1965 that soap box derby cars raced in downtown Washington, featured a rematch of the 1964 Washington soap box derby championship between Mike Maune and Jerry Dreisewerd, who was the champion that year.
On Saturday, Maune won the rematch.
“I didn’t even know I had won,” Maune said after the race. “I wasn’t paying too much attention to where I was. I knew that I didn’t see Jerry in front of me like I did in ‘64, so I thought I was making a better showing this time around. I didn’t expect to win, though.”
Maune, who said he drifted too much when the pair raced in 1964, said he focused on keeping the soap box car straight on Cedar Street, which was temporarily transformed into the race track and was lined by nearly 200 spectators who shouted words of encouragement as the derby cars raced past. Both racers said the spectators were all a blur.
“We are in our 70s now,” Maune said. “When you get to our age, you have to focus on the task at hand and we were both focused on racing.”
While Dreisewerd said he was only slightly disappointed to not win the rematch, he extended an invitation to Maune to race once more in Akron, Ohio, which is where the national soap box derby races are held and where Dreisewerd lives.
The Missourian’s William Skipworth, Reid Glenn and Geoff Folsom also contributed to this story.