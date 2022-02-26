Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt visited Hermann Tuesday where he discussed increasing river-related industries, the federal infrastructure bill, Amtrak, broadband access and his desire to stay uninvolved in the election to find his successor.
Blunt, who has announced he will retire from the Senate at the end of this term, met with members of the Hermann Chamber of Commerce during his visit.
Central to his comments were the importance of Missouri’s agricultural communities and their prime position to meet the increasing global demand for food.
“The Mississippi River Valley is the biggest piece of contiguous agricultural land in the world,” Blunt said. “And it’s the only agricultural land that has its own built-in transportation system.”
He boasted that the Mississippi River Valley — which includes the Missouri, Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers — has more miles of navigable river than any other river valley in the world.
“And you know, if you’re going to get anything on water, the quicker you get it on water, the more competitive you are,” he said.
He said that in addition to flood control, he and other state leaders want to make navigation on the Missouri River a top priority.
Chamber members asked if increasing cargo ships on the river was part of the plan. Blunt said some things needed to be addressed before that could happen.
“Really the two questions you have to ask first are, can you pay the utility bill and do what we want to do? And second is, does the transportation system work for what we want to do?” he said. “And only if the answer to both of those questions is yes, do you get to question three, which probably, with workforce pretty high on the list, is have we looked in a community where people want to live — and [where] you won’t have to pay them way more than you should have to pay them, just to get them to live there and be happy living there.”
He also said the federal infrastructure bill, which he played a large part in passing, would help build infrastructure for such projects.
Chamber members also asked about Amtrak, the passenger rail service, which has stations in Hermann and Washington.
Blunt, returning to the subject of the infrastructure bill, pointed out how much money was allocated for Amtrak and passenger rail.
“The money for that, frankly, was not my most favorite part of the infrastructure bill because there’s so much money — way beyond what I think most of us would have thought,” he said. “But it’s there and the president thought it was important and so it we should make the most of it.
“I think there’s going to be a revitalization of passenger rail and that would be good for you,” he added.
Blunt also said he is happy about the infrastructure bill bringing broadband internet to rural parts of Missouri and other states,
“Access to broadband is just as important now as access to the telephone was 75 years ago,” Blunt said.
He pointed out how, especially after the pandemic, schoolwork has become increasingly dependent on online resources.
At the end of his discussion, Blunt, who is not running for reelection, was asked if he had a favorite candidate in the very crowded race to replace him.
“I would prefer not to get involved,” he said. “But if I thought it would matter and I thought (the election) was going to somehow produce a bad result, I guess I would.”