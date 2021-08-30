Scenic Regional Library’s Union Branch is back to in-person events and has several programs planned in September.
For adults, “Journey Through Haunted Missouri” takes place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, according to a news release. It features stories about haunted Missouri with Laurie Osseck.
“Paper Quill Earrings” takes place from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, and gives participants a chance to take home a pair of earrings.
“Hooked on Books,” the monthly book club, features a discussion on “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
“Book Bingo” gives players the opportunity to win a book from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 23.
For children, preschool story time takes place at 10 a.m. each Wednesday.
“Check Out Big Machines” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, in the lower parking lot at East Central College. It will feature the Monkey Bus, a helicopter, a fire truck, a school bus and more. Children and adults can talk with the machines’ operators.
The kids club’s “Sing Along with Miss Detta” will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 20.
In computer classes, “Basic Computer Operation” takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16; “Basic Internet Skills” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21; and “Getting to Know Windows 10” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Each room will have limited capacity. Call 636-583-3224 for more information.