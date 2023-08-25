Michelle Crider doesn’t want to beg for money. She rarely does. But, when she does, she really needs it.
Crider is the executive director of Loving Hearts, a Washington-based nonprofit that operates a food pantry and other assistance programs out of a facility on West Main Street. The organization routinely serves those who have to choose between food and medicine, or between eating lunch every day and paying rent.
Crider and the volunteers at Loving Hearts Outreach are at a crisis point, and Crider is desperate to continue the mission of feeding and clothing Franklin County’s hungry, its homeless, its destitute.
The crisis is similar to those that afflict many of her clients at Loving Hearts: A few unexpected bills have thrown her already-tight budget into turmoil and now there just isn’t enough money to buy food. Food for the hungry people in Franklin County.
And there are hungry people in Franklin County. More than you might think. They live in Washington, Union, New Haven and across Franklin County. Some of these people are invisible to you because they don’t travel in the same circles, don’t hang out at the same restaurants, and don’t belong to the same clubs or organizations.
Others you see but don’t recognize, because they are your neighbors. They live down the street and their kids go to school with your kids. Looking at them, you wouldn’t know that they are living close to the edge, that they need help from their neighbors to make ends meet.
They won’t ask you for help, but they do ask Crider and the team at Loving Hearts.
They are the working poor, and they are legion. “I would say we help more regular, struggling, day-to-day people than anyone else,” said Crider. “Sometimes people walk up to donate, and I can’t tell if they’re donating or getting food, because you can’t tell by looking at somebody,” she said.
Six hundred Franklin County families depend on Loving Hearts every month. These are families who may have been hit with one or two unexpected bills that threw their lives into turmoil, or whose breadwinners are going through a period of unemployment or lost their jobs because their car broke down or because of a medical condition, according to Crider.
She says there are several families right now living in tents in Washington, who have told their kids that they’re “camping” to lessen the pain, and even more who are “couch-hopping,” staying at one friend’s house for a week, then finding another friend to stay with for a week, and so on.
Crider says many of these people have kids and work hard to keep them in school while they themselves try to keep a job.
And then there are the homeless. At last count, Crider said there were more than 70 people in Washington who simply have no place to call home. There are more than that in Union. They are in every community.
These are the people Loving Hearts helps, and now Loving Hearts needs help, according to Crider.
A recent string of bad luck has left the facility with thousands of dollars worth of repair bills on a freezer and both of the pantry’s trucks, which are necessary items to complete its mission. “We are literally out of money to purchase food,” said Crider. “The food you see here will be gone in a month, and we don’t have money to purchase more.”
So she’s asking anyone who can help to do so. If you have expertise in refrigeration or if you can donate money, call Loving Hearts Outreach at 636-390-3800. They could use some loving hearts right now.
