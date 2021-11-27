A former school board member is joining the race to be the next mayor of Washington.
James “Doug” Hagedorn, 66, became the latest to formally announce their candidacies to succeed retiring Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who is not seeking reelection for a fourth term.
Former Washington Mayor Dick Stratman announced last week that he is also preparing to run. Prospective candidates can’t file for the office until Dec. 7 but will then have until Dec. 28 to file. Per city code, any candidates for mayor must be at least 30 years old and a U.S. citizen and have been a resident of Washington for at least two years prior to the election. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 salary.
Hagedorn, a seventh-generation Washington resident, said he decided to enter the race after learning that Lucy was retiring.
"Sandy Lucy has done an outstanding job as mayor," said Hagedorn, who said Lucy would have had his full support if she had opted to seek reelection.
"I think, like many people, that Washington has been very lucky to have her as mayor. Her leadership style and presence in city hall has been exactly the kind of quiet, steady and strong leadership that we have needed to get us through some trying times," Hagedorn said. Lucy came into office on the heels of the Great Recession in 2008 and presided over some controversial meetings related to COVID-19 policies and a citywide mask mandate.
Hagedorn has a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master’s degree from the University of Southern California. He previously served on the Washington school board from 1993 to 1996. He currently serves on the YMCA board of directors. He was a founding member of Washington’s Investment in Great Schools Foundation and served as the president of the WHS Athletic Association.
As a former Air Force pilot who worked for Delta Airlines for 35 years, Hagedorn said he worries that a new mayor may “establish a new tone” that would change Washington’s trajectory as a growing city.
“Leadership can have a huge effect both positively and negatively on people,” Hagedorn said. “As residents, we want a mayor who would strive to get the absolute best of our people. ... One of the great things about Washington is that no matter the political persuasion, we come together to do what is best for the city. That spirit of cooperation, of togetherness, not political divisiveness, has to prevail.”
Hagedorn added that, having spent time away from Washington while working as a pilot, he has gained a unique perspective. Since retiring, he has worked as a substitute teacher for both the Washington School District and at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, but he said he believes he “has the time, energy and commitment necessary” for the mayoral job.
As he prepares to hit the campaign trail, Hagedorn promised to participate in community candidate forums and other events in an effort to promote his candidacy. He said he is also willing to meet one-on-one with voters who have questions about his stances on particular issues.
"I have no problem with meeting with voters," Hagedorn said.
He said he expects the next four years to be that of steady 3 percent annual growth in Washington and would prioritize expansions along the Highway 100 corridor to the east and south along Highway 47.
"It is vitally important that Highway 47 is expanded south to Union and beyond," Hagedorn said. He said as mayor he would continue to push for the highway to be expanded.
“Washington has got to grow; the city can’t go backwards,” Hagedorn said. “The (federal) infrastructure bill that was passed is going to trickle down, and that is a huge opportunity to do some great things around town.”
He also said he would support expanding high-speed broadband internet access and improving sidewalks throughout the city.
A resident of the city’s Fourth Ward, he said he would advocate for continued redevelopment in downtown, including more housing and commercial development.
"We've got a helluva good opportunity to bolster what our downtown has to offer," Hagedorn said. "Downtown needs an anchor that brings people out more than just on the weekends. It needs to be a place where people come to shop, eat, stay and to have fun. It needs an anchor and right now it doesn't have that."
Hagedorn said he applauds the “Plan to Stay” marketing campaign, which hopes to attract both blue-collar and white-collar workers to Washington. The marketing campaign is being led by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals.
His perspective, he said, is one likely shared by many grandparents in Washington.
“We would love for our kids to come back to Washington because if they move back, then we have more time to spend with our grandkids,” Hagedorn said. “We’ve got to get more young families to move here. As mayor, I would do everything I could to make Washington the kind of place where young families want to live and stay.”