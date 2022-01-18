Washington Police Chief Ed Menefee and St. Clair Police Chief Mike Wirt, along with dozens of police chiefs across Missouri, have thrown their support behind a lawsuit seeking to clarify a new Missouri gun law.
The law in question, the Second Amendment Preservation Act, was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson in June. It prohibits local and state law enforcement from enforcing certain federal gun laws. The law has garnered controversy since it was first debated in the Missouri General Assembly.
When he signed the bill into law, Parson said it was intended to push back against any efforts by the federal government to tighten gun laws.
However, the U.S. Department of Justice has argued that the law undermines police departments’ ability to investigate drug and weapons crimes.
Menefee and Wirt signed and filed nearly identical affidavits with the Circuit Court of Jefferson County that asks questions and seeks to clarify wording of the bill.
“While I understand and appreciate the Second Amendment Preservation Act’s (“SAPA”) attempts to insulate and protect Missouri citizens’ Second Amendment rights, some of the wording and structure of SAPA has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens,” the affidavits both read.
Similar affidavits were filed by nearly 60 police chiefs from the Missouri Police Chiefs Association and the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association.
The affidavits ask the court a series of questions, ranging from the law’s implementation, the seizure of guns and ammo from perpetrators of domestic violence, assault and people with mental illness.
They also are seeking clarification on if the police should report stolen guns to a national database and if military veterans would be barred from working for police departments because they previously were an employee of the federal government.
Wirt told The Missourian he would never infringe upon a law-abiding citizen’s Second Amendment rights, but he does want clarifications to the questions in his signed affidavit.
“I will say this, no member of my department will remove weapons from someone’s home just because the federal government told us to,” he said. “I’m personally for the Second Amendment.”
However, he was approached by the Missouri Police Chiefs Association with this lawsuit, and said he agreed with their questions, so he signed the affidavit.
Wirt also noted in the affidavit that he has been employed by the city of St. Clair since May 1990 and that he is a law-abiding gun owner.
Menefee made similar remarks in his affidavit, saying that he’s been employed by Washington since May 1985 and is also a law-abiding gun owner. He was not available to comment on his decision before The Missourian’s press time Tuesday.
The Missourian was also unable to reach New Haven Police Chief Chris Hammann or Pacific Police Chief Scott Melies before press time.