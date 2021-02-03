When Antonio Ceballos moved from Mexico to Washington four years ago, he joined a community that prides itself on legacy. Neighborhoods, or "barrios," are seemingly filled with people who can trace their family lineage through generations of Franklin County citizenship. The title of “local” is given with honor and is only offered with time.
Upon his arrival in June 2017, Ceballos was definitely not a local, but he was a member of the community. His native language was Spanish, which complicated the transition. So, seven months after moving, Ceballos, who is now 46, enrolled in East Central College’s Adult English Language (AEL) course.
There he participated in a program that has instructed 60 non-native-English speakers in Franklin County since its reactivation in 2016.
La Clase Está en Sesión
(The Class Is in Session)
In Franklin County, an estimated 1,170 people’s first language is not English, according to Alice Whalen, East Central Area Literacy Council executive director and ECC director of adult education.
For the majority of adults in the county — or 98 percent — English is the only language spoken at home. That is 4 percent higher than the statewide average, according to Census Reporter, and it is about 20 percent higher than seen nationally.
With such a strict English-speaking population, those who come from other countries and speak other languages could struggle to find the resources to keep up, Whalen said.
“Well, what about if they owe taxes, what do they do?” she said. “What’s the county clerk’s office? Who is the mayor? What about the school board if they have children in school? You need to have an understanding of how all those systems work for your family,” she said.
The school’s courses teach vocabulary words and grammar, and they further guide students in cultural norms and civic operations.
Classes are offered for free.
Luchando por Su Comunidad
(Fighting for Their Community)
The students have been bonded by two things. One, they are learning English locally. Two, they are not natural-born American citizens.
Ceballos was born and raised in Irapuato City, Guanajuato, Mexico, but he spent two and a half years of his adult life working in Germany and Japan. He moved to America when he got a job as an electrical engineer at Meramec Instrument Transformer Co. He came here with his wife, Guillermina Cisneros, and sons, Max, Leo and Victor. He speaks four languages — Spanish, German, Japanese and English, the last one thanks in large part to the class at ECC, he said.
In addition to language skills, Ceballos said the class has helped him form a community of people who come from all over the world.
“Foreign people in the U.S., we share questions, problems about how to talk with the local community,” Ceballos said. “We hear between us how to solve those problems because at the beginning, we all had similar problems: How do you get a driver’s license, or in a contract, what do you need?”
Grouping people from the 194 countries beyond the U.S. into one category, the foreign-born population constitutes 0.6 percent of Franklin County’s 100,000-person community. This is a fraction of the state’s average of 4.3 percent and is about 23 times smaller than the national average of 13.7 percent, according to Census Reporter.
Among the large locally born population, Ceballos struggled at first to break free from stereotypes because of his imperfect English and initial appearance, he said. Through conversations, he felt he had to constantly prove his worth.
“Everybody is used to seeing you like a weird person,” Ceballos said. “But when you start living in the city, when people get used to seeing you every day, when they see you are not an illegal Mexican in the U.S., they become a little curious before they start talking to you.”
Ceballos has been part of the program for three years, and he is still enrolled in an online class although COVID-19 forced him to move away from Franklin County. When he lost his job due to the pandemic, he had to find a new one in 60 days in accordance with his visa, so he moved to Georgia in October.
Reflecting on his time in Washington from his new home, Ceballos said he did become part of the larger community by holding conversations with fellow YMCA members, on his daily walks to the riverfront, at his children’s schools and, particularly, with the staff at Mercy Hospital, which was right next to his home. The more he spoke, the more his English improved and the more he felt part of the town.
La Misión de una Madre
(A Mother’s Mission)
ECC’s classes are about more than just learning to communicate with the locals. They are about health, survival and family care.
New Haven resident Benita Otero, 41, is currently taking an entry-level class. She said she wants to be able to help her 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughters with their homework as they grow up.
“My girls are in school, and my husband helps them with everything because I can’t speak,” she said in Spanish that has been translated.
She said she wants to become more “independiente” too. Without proficient English, she has no backup plan to take care of her daughters if her husband falls ill or dies.
During a Monday evening class, Otero matched vocabulary words to their corresponding images under the guidance of instructor Paula Gamez. When an image of a car engulfed in flames appeared, Otero declared it a “car accident.” A man on a stretcher was “injured.”
“I teach them things about emergencies because they need to know it, and I teach them how to say, ‘I have a pain in my leg,’ so that if they go to the doctor, they can explain it to the doctor,” Gamez said.
Otero, who like Ceballos moved from Guanajuato in 2017, was the only student in attendance that day. There are two students enrolled in Gamez’s class this semester.
Inmigrantes: Regístrense Ahora
(Immigrants: Register Now)
Whalen said ECC has struggled to find students, as demonstrated in Otero’s class.
In the 2019-2020 school year, 30 Franklin County students enrolled in AEL courses at ECC’s Union location, 21 who were new. Another 70 people were enrolled at the Rolla campus.
When more than 1,000 people living in the county don’t speak English as their first language, Whalen said, there are many more they haven’t been able to educate. Although staff members have distributed flyers at local food pantries, churches and local businesses, they just don’t know how to reach all who need it.
“Now, pre-COVID years, we’ve had more than a dozen students,” she said, “but even with a dozen students, you know you’re not reaching them all.”